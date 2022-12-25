When love rings true on Christmas

The Marshall Field’s windows along Chicago’s State Street were alight with their magnificent Christmas theme. Holiday shoppers stood in the cold night to admire them; parents holding on to their children’s little mittened hands. Salvation Army bells rang as the store’s famous clock marked almost the end to one of the last shopping days before Christmas.

Ken Hallock stopped for just a minute to admire the window scenes. His mother had been sure to bring him here from their modest near-northside neighborhood as he grew up. But tonight the windows looked better than he had ever remembered.

Inside, the brilliant red and silver decorations burst upon him, more stunning than he had remembered. The store hummed with mellow dinging elevator bells and shoppers’ pleasant voices. Its sparkling glass counters reflected their elegant contents. But Ken hurried straight to the directory at the gold elevators to find the right department. He had a mission to find just the right present tonight.

Love at first sight

Was it possible that he was in love? Michele Fleckten was so wonderful. He had spotted her immediately when he was busing tables in her sorority house and surprisingly over time he had gotten to know her. Tall, slender, with a calm and smooth voice, she was sophisticated and kind at the same time. Despite her elegant clothes and jewelry, she was definitely “down to earth.” Perhaps his rather crazy sense of humor had “broken the ice.”

Then one evening, Michele had actually stopped him after dinner. That had begun it all. The Colorado campus was theirs to walk among the giant trees and to occasionally duck into a warm pizza place. And then as the semester wore on, Michele was inviting him to visit her at Christmas. And he was answering yes; he was going hundreds of miles to her tiny North Dakota town.

Admittedly, Ken’s heart was a bit troubled. He had always spent Christmas with his mother and sister. How hard his mother had always worked to make their Christmas special, budgeting her salary in the absence of his father who had left the family years before. He must tell her soon how much Michele meant to him and that he would be joining her for Christmas.

The perfect gift

Now in Field’s, Ken found the department he was looking for. He had asked Michele what she might like for Christmas and he was here to pick it out, the perfect present.

The lengthy drive began with high spirits, but Ken’s nervous thoughts increased. Michele had minimized her well-to-do background, but in reality the two had grown up in worlds apart, not only including geographically. And then he was actually parking in front of her house. The porch lights were on for him.

The next days were a pleasant whirlwind for Ken with a sense of friendship and respect from Michele’s family. And there were so many different things to notice. For one, everyone in town seemed to know and like each other. And how astonishing when the family drove to a restaurant in the bitterly cold weather one night. Michele’s father not only left the car unlocked, but he left it running. And even more amazing was that the car was still there when they returned.

Soon it was Christmas Eve and time to open their presents after church. Ken appreciated the history books the family had selected for him and the wonderful wool sweater from Michele. But now he was nervous about his gifts for them. Believing that they would be kind no matter what, it did seem that Marshall Field’s Frango mints were a hit.

Then Ken waited in suspense as Michele was about to open her little box. Strangely, until this hour, Ken had felt confident that he had perfectly fulfilled her gentle suggestion for a “dinner ring.” And on his shopping night at Field’s, he had surely found it in the china department: a solid-silver napkin ring. Ken understood that it was a fitting present because of their meeting in the sorority’s dining room.

But wait. Michele was looking perplexed. Instantly, Ken agonized that something was wrong. Had he somehow misunderstood her suggestion? Suddenly, he was acutely aware of their differing backgrounds. His heart pounded.

But then Michele was exclaiming over the napkin ring, a most fitting, perfect present. (There surely was no need to mention a dinner ring that might have graced her right hand.)

And indeed, at that Christmas moment, Michele fell truly in love with this earnest and genuine man.

Molding a life together

Little did this young couple imagine on that Christmas Eve that they were to mold their individual backgrounds into an enduring life together. In fact, a dinner ring for Michele’s hand was never purchased because a fitting engagement ring was eventually to follow.

Now more than 50 years later, that very napkin ring remains one of their most treasured possessions. It is fondly recalled on Christmas as a reminder of how two people come to miraculously fall in love.