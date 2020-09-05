What's Going On

Tickets cost $125 for the VIP Live Studio Audience. A Zoo Debut to Go ticket for $75 includes experiencing the event virtually and includes a swag bag. There is no fee for a virtual viewer who can watch the livestream and participate in the auctions. Reservations are closed for the VIP Live Studio Audience ticket. Reservations are required by noon Sept. 11 for the Zoo Debut to Go ticket, and by 3 p.m. Sept. 12 as a virtual viewer. Go to the zoo website for tickets. Racine Zoo fundraisers benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.