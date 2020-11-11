What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
NOV. 14-DEC. 19
AAUW Racine Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 19 by appointment only. Up to five people will be allowed in the book sale site at one time. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and have no COVID-19 symptoms. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
NOV. 21
Holiday Happy Hour Wine Tasting: Virtual wine tasting to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Enjoy a selection of wines and a live Zoom tasting from Ironstone Vineyards including its special Obsession Symphony. Tasting packages start at $50 and include three, full-sized bottles of wine plus special music and wine pairings. Wine is available at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. A portion of all wine purchased through Nov. 20 goes to the RSO.
NOV. 21, 27-28
RAM Awesome Art Sale: Racine Art Museum Store, 441 Main St., noon-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 27 and 28. Visitors can add to their own art collection or purchase works as holiday gifts. One-of-a-kind, museum quailty works have been donated to raise funds in support of RAM's art education programs and collection care. Pieces are available in a wide range of media at a variety of prices. Go to racineartmuseumstore.org.
DEC. 5
Topper Auction: Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5:30-11:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. In celebration of Catholic Central High School’s 100th anniversary, the school is incorporating a 1920’s Christmas theme into the annual auction. Featuring an evening with appetizers and dinner provided by Trattoria di Carlo, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and entertainment. To register, go to topper2020.givesmart.com or topperpride.org/auction. Advance registration is required in order to place a bid and is recommended prior to the date of the auction.
ONGOING
Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $25. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.
Horses and Trails of Caledonia 2021 Wall Calendar: For nearly 15 consecutive years, the Caledonia Conservancy has produced a 12-month wall calendar featuring the horses, riders and trails of the Caledonia Conservancy. Calendars will be on sale through Nov. 30 with delivery in mid-December. The cost is $20. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/wall-calendar-2021.
Min-E-Art Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is selling miniature original art created by member artists in a variety of media. The art is on 4-inch by 4-inch and 6-inch by 6-inch canvases and priced at $25. The sale will continue until all art is sold. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.
The 2020 ornament may be purchased for $12 at the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A portion of the sales there will benefit RTG. Call 262-633-4218 to order for curbside pickup.
The Kiwanis ornament may be purchased for $10 in cash at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save and Victory Lane Car Wash. Limited quantities of previous ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.
Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman's True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.
