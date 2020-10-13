What's Going On

ONGOING

Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.

The 2020 ornament may be purchased for $12 at the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A portion of the sales there will benefit RTG. Call 262-633-4218 to order for curbside pickup.

The Kiwanis ornament may be purchased for $10 in cash at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant; Catrine’s Barber Shop, 1658 N. Main St.; Lee’s True Value Hardware, 1950 Taylor Ave.; Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St.; Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.; Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville; Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave.; and Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Limited quantities of previous ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.