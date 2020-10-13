What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
OCT. 17
Turkey Dinner Carryout: Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The cost is $13. The menu includes turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, creamed green beans, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll, cranberries and pie. Tickets can be purchased at the event or in advance by calling 262-878-1248. Proceeds will go to church handicap accessibility updates, community mission projects, Union Grove Food Bank and the Veteran’s Home.
OCT. 23
Fish Fry Curbside To Go: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The cost is $10. The menu includes choice of two pieces of fried or baked fish, potato pancake, fries, coleslaw, applesauce, rye bread and a weekly featured dessert.
OCT. 26-29
SAVOUR 2020: An art benefit for the Racine Art Museum to be held virtually this year. The online auction will open at noon Monday, Oct. 26, and closes at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Participants can bid online for Racine-area cuisine paired with art specially created by local artists. Each package blends a selection of art, food and drink, and is designed for groups of up to eight people. There is no fee to register. Go to ramart.org/savour-2020.
OCT. 30
Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The cost is $40 (ages 21 and older). Featuring wine tasting with sampling glass, hors d’oeuvres and animal ambassador encounter. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
ONGOING
Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.
The 2020 ornament may be purchased for $12 at the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A portion of the sales there will benefit RTG. Call 262-633-4218 to order for curbside pickup.
The Kiwanis ornament may be purchased for $10 in cash at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant; Catrine’s Barber Shop, 1658 N. Main St.; Lee’s True Value Hardware, 1950 Taylor Ave.; Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St.; Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.; Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville; Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave.; and Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Limited quantities of previous ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display that can be viewed at the Racine Zoo each evening from late November through Dec. 31 along North Main Street. The Holiday of Lights is a community activity of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine and the Kiwanis Club of Racine. The lights tradition is funded by donations and the annual sale of the custom-designed brass ornament.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.
