What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH NOV. 1
LifeSavers for Life: Knights of Columbus Monsignor Witkowiak Council 697 members will hand out free LifeSavers for Life at area parishes after all Masses Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 24-Nov. 1. These parishes include St. Edward, St. Richard, St. Joseph, St. Mary by the Lake, St. John Nepomuk, St. Rita and St. Patrick. Knights will distribute free rolls of LifeSavers, however, donations will be accepted. The drive will follow COVID-19 guidelines and may be at church exits (no contact) or drive-by in parking lots. To make a personal/business donation, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.
OCT. 26-29
SAVOUR 2020: An art benefit for the Racine Art Museum to be held virtually this year. The online auction will open at noon Monday, Oct. 26, and closes at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Participants can bid online for Racine-area cuisine paired with art specially created by local artists. Each package blends a selection of art, food and drink, and is designed for groups of up to eight people. There is no fee to register. Go to ramart.org/savour-2020.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, RAM will host SAVOUR Live, a festive night of entertainment, art and food. Presented via Facebook Live, this live stream event will delve deeper into each SAVOUR experience package with artist and chef interviews, signature cocktail creation, live art-making and more.
OCT. 30
Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The cost is $40 (ages 21 and older). Featuring wine tasting with sampling glass, hors d’oeuvres and animal ambassador encounter. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
NOV. 13
Martini Madness: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Attendees will sample martinis from a variety of local bars and restaurants and then vote for their favorite. They will also be served appetizers and meet an animal ambassador. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older) and must be purchased in advance. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
ONGOING
Mini-E-Art Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is selling miniature original art created by member artists in a variety of media. The art is on 4-inch by 4-inch and 6-inch by 6-inch canvases and priced at $25. The sale will continue until all art is sold. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.
The 2020 ornament may be purchased for $12 at the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A portion of the sales there will benefit RTG. Call 262-633-4218 to order for curbside pickup.
The Kiwanis ornament may be purchased for $10 in cash at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant; Catrine’s Barber Shop, 1658 N. Main St.; Lee’s True Value Hardware, 1950 Taylor Ave.; Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St.; Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.; Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville; Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave.; and Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Limited quantities of previous ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display that can be viewed at the Racine Zoo each evening from late November through Dec. 31 along North Main Street. The Holiday of Lights is a community activity of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine and the Kiwanis Club of Racine. The lights tradition is funded by donations and the annual sale of the custom-designed brass ornament.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.
