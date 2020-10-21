What's Going On

Martini Madness: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Attendees will sample martinis from a variety of local bars and restaurants and then vote for their favorite. They will also be served appetizers and meet an animal ambassador. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older) and must be purchased in advance. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

ONGOING

Mini-E-Art Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is selling miniature original art created by member artists in a variety of media. The art is on 4-inch by 4-inch and 6-inch by 6-inch canvases and priced at $25. The sale will continue until all art is sold. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.