What's Going On

NOV. 7-28
AAUW Racine Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in November by appointment only. Up to five people will be allowed in the book sale site at one time. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and have no COVID-19 symptoms. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
NOV. 7
Tuscan Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, via curbside pickup. The menu includes homemade meat lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert. The cost is $10.
Rock for Vets: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover, 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Opening ceremony at 4 p.m.; live music at 4:30 p.m. Raffles and new toy drive. Music on Moss Trucking main stage: Fall Hazard, Altered State and The Sociables. Music on Blood Sweat & Tears Clothing Co. side stage: Knucklebone Slims and Rat Fink. Presented by the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club Inc.
NOV. 13
Martini Madness: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Attendees will sample martinis from a variety of local bars and restaurants and then vote for their favorite. They will also be served appetizers and meet an animal ambassador. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older) and must be purchased in advance. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
NOV. 21
Holiday Happy Hour Wine Tasting: Virtual wine tasting to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Enjoy a selection of wines and a live Zoom tasting from Ironstone Vineyards including their special Obsession Symphony. Tasting packages start at $50 and include three full-sized bottles of wine plus special music and wine pairings. Wine is available at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. A portion of all wine purchased through Nov. 20 goes to the RSO.
DEC. 5
Topper Auction: Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5:30-11:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. In celebration of Catholic Central High School's 100th anniversary, the school is incorporating a 1920's Christmas theme into the annual auction. Featuring an evening with appetizers and dinner provided by Trattoria di Carlo, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and entertainment. To register, go to topper2020.givesmart.com or topperpride.org/auction. Advance registration is required in order to place a bid and is recommended prior to the date of the auction.
ONGOING
Min-E-Art Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is selling miniature original art created by member artists in a variety of media. The art is on 4-inch by 4-inch and 6-inch by 6-inch canvases and priced at $25. The sale will continue until all art is sold. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.
The 2020 ornament may be purchased for $12 at the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A portion of the sales there will benefit RTG. Call 262-633-4218 to order for curbside pickup.
The Kiwanis ornament may be purchased for $10 in cash at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save and Victory Lane Car Wash. Limited quantities of previous ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.
