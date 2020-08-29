What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
AUG. 29
Huge Rummage Sale: First Church of God front lawn (inside if raining), 1650 Lathrop Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 29. Items for sale include new and slightly used baby items, miscellaneous household, kitchenware, dishes, collectibles, crafting supplies, hardware, tools, toys, bedding, books, Avon, games, decor, holiday items, CDs and DVDs, shoes, clothing and pet items. Proceeds will support our various ministries of the church. Mask wearing is encouraged.
Greek Food Fest Drive-up: Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Food for sale includes gyros, Greek chicken and baklava.
SEPT. 2
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org.
SEPT. 3-5
HUGE RUMMAGE SALE: Raymond Community Church, 8217 W. Six Mile Road, Raymond, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 3-5. Items for sale include antiques, tools, household, books, furniture, clothing, toys, canning jars, Christmas decorations, sporting goods and miscellaneous. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Masks and sanitizer will be available.
SEPT. 12
Pancake Breakfast & Young Eagles Rally: Hosted by Chapter 838 of the Experimental Aircraft Association at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, 8-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and coffee. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 12 and younger. A Young Eagles Rally will be held at 8:45 a.m. for youth ages 8-17 who would like a free plane ride. Soloist Cheryl McCrary will perform the national anthem and provide entertainment.
Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. A themed charity fundraising gala featuring an open bar, appetizers, live music by J. Ryan Trio, live and silent auctions, special guests and a Zoo Debut Show. The event will be livestreamed on the zoo website, racinezoo.org.
Tickets cost $125 for the VIP Live Studio Audience. A Zoo Debut to Go ticket for $75 includes experiencing the event virtually and includes a swag bag. There is no fee for a virtual viewer who can watch the livestream and participate in the auctions. Reservations are required by noon Sept. 4 for the VIP Live Studio Audience ticket; by noon Sept. 11 for the Zoo Debut to Go ticket, and by 3 p.m. Sept. 12 as a virtual viewer. Go to the zoo website for tickets. Racine Zoo fundraisers benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
ONGOING
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.
Gun Raffle: The Burlington Lions Club is holding a gun raffle. The grand prize is a choice of a rifle, shotgun, handgun, bow or crossbow package up to $500 value. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 (winners need not be present). Tickets cost $10 each or three for $25. Only 700 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available in Burlington at Merten’s Auto and Towing or by calling 262-206-4258 or 262-210-7577.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!