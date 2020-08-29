What's Going On

Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. A themed charity fundraising gala featuring an open bar, appetizers, live music by J. Ryan Trio, live and silent auctions, special guests and a Zoo Debut Show. The event will be livestreamed on the zoo website, racinezoo.org.

Tickets cost $125 for the VIP Live Studio Audience. A Zoo Debut to Go ticket for $75 includes experiencing the event virtually and includes a swag bag. There is no fee for a virtual viewer who can watch the livestream and participate in the auctions. Reservations are required by noon Sept. 4 for the VIP Live Studio Audience ticket; by noon Sept. 11 for the Zoo Debut to Go ticket, and by 3 p.m. Sept. 12 as a virtual viewer. Go to the zoo website for tickets. Racine Zoo fundraisers benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

ONGOING

Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.

Gun Raffle: The Burlington Lions Club is holding a gun raffle. The grand prize is a choice of a rifle, shotgun, handgun, bow or crossbow package up to $500 value. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 (winners need not be present). Tickets cost $10 each or three for $25. Only 700 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available in Burlington at Merten’s Auto and Towing or by calling 262-206-4258 or 262-210-7577.

