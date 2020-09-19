What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
SEPT. 30World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20. To register in advance, go to racinezoo.org.
OCT. 3Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The cost is $30 or $15 for non-drinking. Attendees ages 21 and older will sample bloody mary’s from participating competitors and then vote for their favorite. Music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. At the end of the fest, the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Go to racinezoo.org.
Old Fashioned Cocktails: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The cost is $30 or $15 for non-drinking. Attendees ages 21 and older will sample old fashioned cocktails from participating competitors and then vote for their favorite. Music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Go to racinezoo.org.
OCT. 10Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, will offer a fall pork chop dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Two drive-through-only options are available: either a two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $15. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, baked beans, roll and dessert. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. To pre-order, call the church office at 262-878-2388 or visit yumc.org to reserve online. For phone orders, leave a call back number, so the order can be confirmed. Tickets will be held until 5:30 p.m.
Car hops will deliver carryout dinners or four-packs to cars so participates can remain in their vehicle. Note that Highway 20 is closed east of the church.
ONGOINGOrnament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 Holiday Ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The 21-year tradition of creating ornaments of Racine icons returns as a fundraiser for the Kiwanis holiday lights display at the Racine Zoo. The colorful, three-dimensional brass ornament includes the Racine Theatre Guild building, characters from last year’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” and Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot.
Ornaments can be purchased at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The cost is $12, with $10 going to support the Kiwanis holiday lights and $2 benefiting RTG. All forms of payment are accepted. People can call 262-633-4218 and order in advance for curbside pickup. Online ordering with shipping will be available soon.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.
Gun Raffle: The Burlington Lions Club is holding a gun raffle. The grand prize is a choice of a rifle, shotgun, handgun, bow or crossbow package up to $500 value. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 (winners need not be present). Tickets cost $10 each or three for $25. Only 700 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available in Burlington at Merten’s Auto and Towing or by calling 262-206-4258 or 262-210-7577.
