What's Going On

Old Fashioned Cocktails: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The cost is $30 or $15 for non-drinking. Attendees ages 21 and older will sample old fashioned cocktails from participating competitors and then vote for their favorite. Music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Go to racinezoo.org.

OCT. 10Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, will offer a fall pork chop dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Two drive-through-only options are available: either a two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $15. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, baked beans, roll and dessert. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. To pre-order, call the church office at 262-878-2388 or visit yumc.org to reserve online. For phone orders, leave a call back number, so the order can be confirmed. Tickets will be held until 5:30 p.m.

Car hops will deliver carryout dinners or four-packs to cars so participates can remain in their vehicle. Note that Highway 20 is closed east of the church.