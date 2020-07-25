× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/events and select the Community/Fundraisers category; send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.; or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.

WEDNESDAY

Virtual Bingo Night: Join the Racine Zoo for a virtual bingo night with prizes for winners. This virtual event takes place on Zoom (link will be emailed to registrants). Bingo cards are $2 per card or three cards for $5. On average, each round of bingo will last 10 minutes. Each card can only be used for one round. Each round requires a new card. Participants must register by 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Proceeds go to the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.