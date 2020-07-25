What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/events and select the Community/Fundraisers category; send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.; or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.
WEDNESDAY
Virtual Bingo Night: Join the Racine Zoo for a virtual bingo night with prizes for winners. This virtual event takes place on Zoom (link will be emailed to registrants). Bingo cards are $2 per card or three cards for $5. On average, each round of bingo will last 10 minutes. Each card can only be used for one round. Each round requires a new card. Participants must register by 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Proceeds go to the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Roar and Pour: The Racine Zoo is taking its beer tasting event for ages 21 and older on the road to Cliffside Park Picnic Area 1, 7320 Michna Road, Caledonia, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. The $30 fee includes unlimited sampling of craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. The fee for nondrinkers is $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org/product/roar-and-pour.
FRIDAY
World Wine Online: Adults ages 21 and older can explore wines from around the world in the comfort of their own home in this virtual event at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, via Zoom (link is emailed to registrant). A wine specialist gives a history of each hand-picked wine. The $25 fee includes a tasting kit and two gifts. The tasting kit includes half bottles of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand), Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay (Washington) and Imagery Cabernet (California). Materials need to be picked up from Racine Zoo administration office during designated times. Proceeds go to the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
AUG. 29
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Featuring a five-course gourmet dinner paired with five whiskeys. The $75 ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and a presentation of big cats. Reservations are required by 26; tickets are not available at the door. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
