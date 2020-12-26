What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
THROUGH DEC. 6
Online Holiday Auction: The Caledonia Conservancy will hold an online auction through Dec. 6. Due to COVID-19, the annual holiday party has been canceled. This event was the largest fundraiser for the organization thanks in large part to the silent auction. The new online auction will feature new items daily. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/online-auction.
THROUGH DEC. 19
AAUW Racine Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 19 by appointment only. Up to five people will be allowed in the book sale site at one time. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and have no COVID-19 symptoms. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
DEC. 5
Brunch with Santa to Go: Racine Zoo, 200 Goold St., Racine, pickup 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Reservations are required by Dec. 2 by going to racinezoo.org. The package includes:
To-go family style breakfast meal (includes scrambled eggs, cheesy hash browns, pancakes, sausage, and fruit)
Bottle of champagne for the ages 21 and older (one per reservation)
Orange juice (one per reservation)
To-go craft kit (one per child)
To-go cookie decorating kit (one per child)
Letter to Santa drop-off (letter template will be emailed to customer before event pickup time. Children can fill out letter and bring during pickup time to give to Santa).
Meet Santa when he passes out toys and candy canes to children during pickup time. Guests stay in their vehicle.
Package prices are $35 for adults and $25 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.
For pickup, drive into the zoo from the entrance at 200 Goold St. There will be signs to guide people to the pickup area near the stage. Vehicles will exit through the Augusta Street gate. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Topper Auction: Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5:30-11:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. In celebration of Catholic Central High School’s 100th anniversary, the school is incorporating a 1920’s Christmas theme into the annual auction. Featuring an evening with appetizers and dinner provided by Trattoria di Carlo, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and entertainment. To register, go to topper2020.givesmart.com or topperpride.org/auction. Advance registration is required in order to place a bid and is recommended prior to the date of the auction.
DEC. 13
The Elves of St. Mary Christmas Cookie Sale: Pre-orders must be placed by Dec. 6 and cookies can be picked up from 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover. Each package will contain two dozen cookies for a price of $15 per package.
Customers are asked to have their check payable to St. Mary Parish Cookie Sale or have cash for the correct amount of their order to facilitate social distancing delivery of the cookies. To place an order, call 262-221-0640. For more information, email jserd50@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Kiwanis Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 holiday ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The colorful brass ornament depicts characters from the Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” as well as Packy, the long-time Racine Children’s Theatre mascot.
The 2020 ornament may be purchased for $12 at the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A portion of the sales there will benefit RTG. Call 262-633-4218 to order for curbside pickup.
The Kiwanis ornament may be purchased for $10 in cash at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save and Victory Lane Car Wash. Limited quantities of previous ornaments are also available. For more information, contact Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display at the Racine Zoo.