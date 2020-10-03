What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
SUNDAY
Waterford Lions Drive-through Chicken BBQ: Whitford Park, 625 S. First St., Waterford, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The meal will include a half grilled chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and chocolate chip cookies. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 in the drive-through. Tickets are available at In-Home Floor & Window Fashions, Bon Voyage Travel Services, Maas and Sons, River City Lanes and at waterfordlionsclub.org. The day will also include the traditional Lions Tractorcade departing Whitford Park at 9 a.m. and returning at approximately 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Fish Fry Curbside To Go: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-23. The cost is $10. The menu includes choice of two pieces of fried or baked fish, potato pancake, fries, coleslaw, applesauce, rye bread and a weekly featured dessert.
Trivia 4 Hope Physical Distancing Style: Benefit for Kenosha’s Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Teams of up to four participate via Zoom from anywhere (Zoom opens at 6:30 p.m.). Each team member can be in their own location and chat with the team captain via a virtual chat system. Then the team will only need Zoom to chat with the game master. The prize is bragging rights and a trophy. The $120 registration fee is due Oct. 5. Call 262-658-8166 or email info@hopecouncil.org for more information.
OCT. 10
Fall Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Two drive-through-only options are available — a two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $15. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, baked beans, roll and dessert. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. To pre-order, call the church office at 262-878-2388 or visit yumc.org to reserve online. For phone orders, leave a call back number so the order can be confirmed. Tickets will be held until 5:30 p.m. Car hops will deliver orders to cars so participants can remain in their vehicle. Note that Highway 20 is closed east of the church.
OCT. 17
Turkey Dinner Carryout: Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The cost is $13. The menu includes turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, creamed green beans, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll, cranberries and pie. Tickets can be purchased at the event or in advance by calling 262-878-1248. Proceeds will go to church handicap accessibility updates, community mission projects, Union Grove Food Bank and the Veteran’s Home.
OCT. 30
Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The cost is $40 (ages 21 and older). Featuring wine tasting with sampling glass, hors d’oeuvres and animal ambassador encounter. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
ONGOING
Ornament Sale: The Racine Kiwanis Club’s 2020 Holiday Ornament honors the Racine Theatre Guild, a community theater troupe founded in 1938. The 21-year tradition of creating ornaments of Racine icons returns as a fundraiser for the Kiwanis holiday lights display at the Racine Zoo. The colorful, three-dimensional brass ornament includes the Racine Theatre Guild building, characters from last year’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” and Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot.
Ornaments can be purchased at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The cost is $12, with $10 going to support the Kiwanis holiday lights and $2 benefiting RTG. All forms of payment are accepted. People can call 262-633-4218 and order in advance for curbside pickup. Online ordering with shipping will be available soon.
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman’s True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington through May 1.
