What's Going On

FRIDAY

Fish Fry Curbside To Go: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-23. The cost is $10. The menu includes choice of two pieces of fried or baked fish, potato pancake, fries, coleslaw, applesauce, rye bread and a weekly featured dessert.

Trivia 4 Hope Physical Distancing Style: Benefit for Kenosha’s Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Teams of up to four participate via Zoom from anywhere (Zoom opens at 6:30 p.m.). Each team member can be in their own location and chat with the team captain via a virtual chat system. Then the team will only need Zoom to chat with the game master. The prize is bragging rights and a trophy. The $120 registration fee is due Oct. 5. Call 262-658-8166 or email info@hopecouncil.org for more information.

OCT. 10