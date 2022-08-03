What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category..

AUG. 6

Rotary in the Park: Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. There is no admission fee. Featuring live music by Jay Matthes, games, food trucks, activities, raffles, silent auction and bouncy house ($5). Presented by Racine Founders Rotary Club to raise money for the Racine Public Library, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, Racine Literacy Council and the Belize International Project.

AUG. 12 OR 25

Pacas & Pints: Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, or Thursday, Aug. 25. The $30 ticket fee includes a drink ticket and alpaca tour. There is no charge for ages 10 and younger. Littleport Brewing Co. will have a special brew available in addition to non-alcoholic options. Food will be for sale by Rockitacos on Aug. 12 and Specialty Nacho Queen on Aug. 25. Music will be provided by Rare Privilege. People should bring lawn chair. Go to ecojusticecenter.org.

AUG. 13

Slumber Safari: Animals of the Serengeti: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The cost is $70 (includes zoo admission both days). Featuring tent camping at the zoo, a behind-the-scenes animal encounter, a pizza dinner and meeting animals, a themed craft, a late-night themed tour of the zoo, s'mores around the campfire and a individually wrapped continental breakfast items. Registration is required by 5 p.m. Aug. 8; go to racinezoo.org. Tent rental is available.

AUG. 14

Pork Chop Dinner and Auction: St. Mary's Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Garden tractor and four-wheel pulls begin at 11 a.m. Children's activities begin at 11:30 a.m. with games, petting zoo and bouncy house. Sign up for a kids tractor pull begins at 1 p.m. A live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. and there is a silent auction, raffles, bake sale and farmers market. Music follows the live auction. A pie auction begins at 1:30 p.m. and an Antique Tractor Show will be held. The pork chop dinner is from noon to 5 p.m. Two pork chops cost $20 which includes a raffle ticket.

AUG. 20

Old-fashioned Chicken BBQ Drive-thru: English Settlement United Methodist Church, 28215 Plank Road, Burlington, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The cost is $15 at the event. The menu includes one-half chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, dinner roll and cookie.

AUG. 27

Whiskers & Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The cost is $100. Featuring a whiskey tasting, hors d'oeuvres, five-course dinner, silent auction and animal ambassador encounter. Reservations are required by Aug. 24. Go to racinezoo.org.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.