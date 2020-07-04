× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.

JULY 8 & 22

World Wine Wednesday: The Racine Zoo is taking its World Wine Wednesday tasting event for ages 21 and older on the road to Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, July 8 and 22. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

JULY 11