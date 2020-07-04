What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JULY 8 & 22
World Wine Wednesday: The Racine Zoo is taking its World Wine Wednesday tasting event for ages 21 and older on the road to Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, July 8 and 22. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JULY 11
Randy Kressig Benefit: Suds and Grub, 4507 Douglas Ave., noon-2 a.m. Saturday, July 11. Proceeds will go to Randy Kressig for medical and home modification expenses. Kressig, owner of the Suds and Grub bar for the past six years and prior to that the Shuffle Bear Inn and Waters Edge, was seriously injured in an accident in May. There will be 50/50 and basket raffles, a silent auction and food. In addition to the fundraiser, a Go Fund Me page has been set up at gofundme.com/randy-kressig.
JULY 15 & 29
Roar and Pour: The Racine Zoo is taking its beer tasting event for ages 21 and older on the road to Cliffside Park Picnic Area 1, 7320 Michna Road, Caledonia, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, July 15 and 29. The $30 fee includes unlimited sampling of craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. The fee for nondrinkers is $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org/product/roar-and-pour.
JULY 16
Cigar Dinner: Hickory Hall lawn, 5844 Douglas Ave., 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The $100 includes hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet steak dinner, pack of cigars, and live and silent auctions. Advance registration is required by July 12 by going to racinezoo.org/product/cigar-dinner.
JULY 25
Dinner with the Animals: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Featuring a three-course dinner and an animal presentation featuring the turs. Costs are $40 for adults and $30 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Advance reservations are required by going to racinezoo.org/product/dinner-animals.
