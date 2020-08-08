× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

SUNDAY

Pork Chop Dinner: Curbside pickup at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover, noon-5 p.m. (or until sold out) Sunday, Aug. 9. The dinner includes two pork chops, German potato salad, sauerkraut, applesauce, coleslaw, roll and dessert. The $20 (cash or check) fee includes a raffle entry. The raffle will include cash and prizes. For advance tickets, call Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073. Current CDC guidelines will be followed.