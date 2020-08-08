What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
SUNDAY
Pork Chop Dinner: Curbside pickup at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover, noon-5 p.m. (or until sold out) Sunday, Aug. 9. The dinner includes two pork chops, German potato salad, sauerkraut, applesauce, coleslaw, roll and dessert. The $20 (cash or check) fee includes a raffle entry. The raffle will include cash and prizes. For advance tickets, call Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073. Current CDC guidelines will be followed.
Car Raffle: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., is selling raffle tickets for a new 2019 Ford Fiesta. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the church. Tickets cost $50. Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Or people can call the church at 262-632-1467 and leave a message. The winner will be responsible for taxes and title fees. Proceeds will be used for a new elevator at the church.
WEDNESDAY
Roar and Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. The $30 fee includes unlimited sampling of craft beers from Broken Bat Brewing Co., hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. The fee for nondrinkers is $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 18
Virtual Trivia Night: Zoom virtual event 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Participants test their animal-themed general knowledge with the Racine Zoo while facing off with other participants online. The prize is a Racine Zoo behind-the-scenes encounter. People must register by 11 a.m. on event day by going to racinezoo.org/product/virtual-trivia-night. A link will be emailed to the participant. The cost is $5.
AUG. 19
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 22
Dinner with the Animals: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Tickets include a three-course dinner by Joey’s Yardarm and an animal presentation featuring the emperor tamarins. Costs are $40 for adults and $30 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 29
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Featuring a five-course gourmet dinner paired with five whiskeys. The $75 ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and a presentation of big cats. Reservations are required by Aug. 26; tickets are not available at the door. Go to racinezoo.org.
SEPT. 12
Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. A themed charity fundraising gala featuring an open bar, seated gourmet catered dinner, live music and entertainment, and live and silent auctions. The theme is “Light Up the Night” and the attire is black-tie. Tickets cost $125 through Aug. 16, $140 Aug. 17-30. Reservations are required by Aug. 30; go to racinezoo.org. Racine Zoo fundraisers benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
