What's Going On

Gun Raffle: The Burlington Lions Club is holding a gun raffle. The grand prize is a choice of a rifle, shotgun, handgun, bow or crossbow package up to $500 value. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 (winners need not be present). Tickets cost $10 each or three for $25. Only 700 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available in Burlington at Merten's Auto and Towing or by calling 262-206-4258 or 262-210-7577.