What's Going On

AUG. 22
John Hetland Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser: Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 2-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Annual street dance in remembrance of the late Officer John Hetland. Live music will be featured on the outdoor stage by: Brian Daniels 2-3 p.m.; Brecken Miles, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Shelly Mack and the Reunion, 5-7:30 p.m.; Identity Crisis, 8-10:30 p.m. People should bring a lawn chair. Featuring food, corn roast, 50/50 raffle and bingo. Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund in Hetland’s name.
AUG. 27
Wisconsin Humane Society Fundraiser: A drive-through fundraiser night for the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine campus will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at McDonald's, 6630 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. McDonald's will donate 20% of sales collected during the fundraiser to the Humane Society.
AUG. 29
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Featuring a five-course gourmet dinner paired with five whiskeys. The $75 ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and a presentation of big cats. Reservations are required by Aug. 26; tickets are not available at the door. Go to racinezoo.org.
SEPT. 12
Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. A themed charity fundraising gala featuring an open bar, seated gourmet catered dinner, live music and entertainment, and live and silent auctions. The theme is “Light Up the Night” and the attire is black-tie. Tickets cost $140. Reservations are required by Aug. 30; go to racinezoo.org. Racine Zoo fundraisers benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
ONGOING
Shop Local Card sale: Shop Local Cards are available for $10 in Burlington at these locations: Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Menswear, North Shore Bank, Reineman's True Value, Taylored Image Hair Design & Skin Therapy, Webley Chiropractic and White Picket Fence. The cards offer discounts from various businesses around Burlington Through May 1.
Gun Raffle: The Burlington Lions Club is holding a gun raffle. The grand prize is a choice of a rifle, shotgun, handgun, bow or crossbow package up to $500 value. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 (winners need not be present). Tickets cost $10 each or three for $25. Only 700 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available in Burlington at Merten's Auto and Towing or by calling 262-206-4258 or 262-210-7577.
