What's Going On

OCT. 3

Bloody Mary Fest: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The cost is $30 or $15 for non-drinking. Attendees ages 21 and older will sample bloody mary's from participating competitors and then vote for their favorite. Music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. In true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. At the end of the fest, the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation will be revealed. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Go to racinezoo.org.

Old Fashioned Cocktails: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The cost is $30 or $15 for non-drinking. Attendees ages 21 and older will sample old fashioned cocktails from participating competitors and then vote for their favorite. Music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Go to racinezoo.org.

