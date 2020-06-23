What's Going On

Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com .

Spring Plant Sale: Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today. A variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs are available. Social distancing will be followed. The plant list can be viewed at https://www.shepherdscollege.edu/blog/2020-shepherds-college-greenhouse-plant-sale. Call 262-878-6378 to phone in an order, pay with a credit card and schedule a pickup two or more hours from the time of the call. At the scheduled time of pick-up, park in one of the marked parking spaces and call the phone number on the sign to give your name and parking space number. Plants and a receipt will be brought to the vehicle. Proceeds support programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.