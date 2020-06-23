What's Going On

Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JUNE 27
Spring Plant Sale: Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today. A variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs are available. Social distancing will be followed. The plant list can be viewed at https://www.shepherdscollege.edu/blog/2020-shepherds-college-greenhouse-plant-sale. Call 262-878-6378 to phone in an order, pay with a credit card and schedule a pickup two or more hours from the time of the call. At the scheduled time of pick-up, park in one of the marked parking spaces and call the phone number on the sign to give your name and parking space number. Plants and a receipt will be brought to the vehicle. Proceeds support programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
JUNE 30
Virtual Trivia Night: Zoom virtual event Tuesday, June 30, 7-8 p.m. Participants test their animal-themed general knowledge with the Racine Zoo while facing off with other participants online. The prize is a Racine Zoo behind-the-scenes encounter. People must register by 11 a.m. on event day by going to racinezoo.org/product/virtual-trivia-night. A link will be emailed to the participant. The cost is $5. Proceeds go to the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JULY 8 & 22
World Wine Wednesday: The Racine Zoo is taking its World Wine Wednesday tasting event for ages 21 and older on the road to Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, July 8 and 22. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d'oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JULY 1, 15 & 29
Roar and Pour: The Racine Zoo is taking its beer tasting event for ages 21 and older on the road to Cliffside Park Picnic Area 1, 7320 Michna Road, Caledonia, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, July 1, 15 and 29. The $30 fee includes unlimited sampling of craft beers, hors d'oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. The fee for nondrinkers is $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org/product/roar-and-pour.
JULY 16
Cigar Dinner: Hickory Hall lawn, 5844 Douglas Ave., 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The $100 includes hors d'oeuvres, a gourmet steak dinner, pack of cigars, and live and silent auctions. Advance registration is required by July 12 by going to racinezoo.org/product/cigar-dinner. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!