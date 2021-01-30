What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
TUESDAY
Virtual Bingo Night: Presented by Racine Zoo via Zoom with prizes for winners (link is emailed to registrants), 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Bingo cards are $2 each or three for $5. Each round lasts 10 minutes; each card good for one round. Register by 11 a.m. on event day. Go to racinezoo.org.
JAN. 23
Outdoor Beer Tasting: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Tickets cost $30, or $25 for nondrinkers 3 and older; free ages 2 and younger. Unlimited beer sampling, soup and hors d’oeuvres and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Registration required; go to racinezoo.org.
JAN. 26-FEB. 6
Virtual Auction: In lieu of an in-person gala, the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual auction. To view the auction site and register, go to charityauction.bid/BACCauction. New items are added daily. The auction opens Jan. 26 and closes at 9 p.m. Feb. 6. Bids will be updated instantly. For more information, go to burlingtonchamber.org. Auction donations are still being accepted.
FEB. 12-15
Sip & Dip Fundraiser: Virutal Valentine’s fundraiser Feb. 12-15 for Sexual Assault Services of Racine County. The cost is $70. The package for two people includes a bottle of wine from Stones Throw Winery (or equivalent); two kinds of French chocolate fondue from Chocolate MKE; a variety of sweet, salty, crunchy and fruity dippers; and an exclusive link to digital entertainment. Participants enjoy this at home and choose the timing. One lucky package will contain golden ticket VIP passes to SAS’s wine tasting fundraiser in the summer of 2021.
Package pickup will be Friday, Feb. 12, at a central Racine location. People can RSVP and reserve their pickup spot by emailing karenfromscan@focusracine.org. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/720348-0.
SAS will use proceeds to support its mission to provide a safe and compassionate environment to help promote the healing of sexual assault survivors and their support people.
FEB. 13
Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. The evening for ages 21 and older includes champagne, open bar, appetizers, catered dinner, raffle and special presentation on “Wild Animal Love” (and how it’s similar or not to our own lives). The cost is $100 for a couple and $55 for an individual. Attendance will be limited and social distancing will be practiced. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.
MARCH 6
Bids for Kids Online Raffle: Tickets are now on sale for the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Bids for Kids Online Raffle. Each $50 raffle ticket is an entry for one of these cash prizes: First place, $3,000; second place, $2,000; third place, $750; fourth place, $250. The drawing will be live streamed at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on the club’s website, westracinekiwanis.org.
Three hundred raffle tickets will be sold. To order, contact Rob Cooper at rjcoop4@hotmail.com or 262-497-1018. Payment is cash or a check payable to Kiwanis Club of West Racine.