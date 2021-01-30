What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TUESDAY

Virtual Bingo Night: Presented by Racine Zoo via Zoom with prizes for winners (link is emailed to registrants), 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Bingo cards are $2 each or three for $5. Each round lasts 10 minutes; each card good for one round. Register by 11 a.m. on event day. Go to racinezoo.org.

JAN. 23

Outdoor Beer Tasting: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Tickets cost $30, or $25 for nondrinkers 3 and older; free ages 2 and younger. Unlimited beer sampling, soup and hors d’oeuvres and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Registration required; go to racinezoo.org.

JAN. 26-FEB. 6