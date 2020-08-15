What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.
TUESDAY
Virtual Trivia Night: Zoom virtual event 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Participants test their animal-themed general knowledge with the Racine Zoo while facing off with other participants online. The prize is a Racine Zoo behind-the-scenes encounter. People must register by 11 a.m. on event day by going to racinezoo.org/product/virtual-trivia-night. A link will be emailed to the participant. The cost is $5.
WEDNESDAY
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and include unlimited sampling of wine, hors d’oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter and a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Tickets for non-drinking cost $20. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 22
Dinner with the Animals: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Tickets include a three-course dinner by Joey’s Yardarm and an animal presentation featuring the emperor tamarins. Costs are $40 for adults and $30 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 29
Whiskers and Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Featuring a five-course gourmet dinner paired with five whiskeys. The $75 ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, whiskey sampling, silent auction and a presentation of big cats. Reservations are required by Aug. 26; tickets are not available at the door. Go to racinezoo.org.
SEPT. 12
Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. A themed charity fundraising gala featuring an open bar, seated gourmet catered dinner, live music and entertainment, and live and silent auctions. The theme is “Light Up the Night” and the attire is black-tie. Tickets cost $125 through Aug. 16, $140 Aug. 17-30. Reservations are required by Aug. 30; go to racinezoo.org. Racine Zoo fundraisers benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
