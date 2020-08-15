× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Send information via email to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com or mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403. Events can also be added to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TUESDAY

Virtual Trivia Night: Zoom virtual event 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Participants test their animal-themed general knowledge with the Racine Zoo while facing off with other participants online. The prize is a Racine Zoo behind-the-scenes encounter. People must register by 11 a.m. on event day by going to racinezoo.org/product/virtual-trivia-night. A link will be emailed to the participant. The cost is $5.

WEDNESDAY