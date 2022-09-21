What's Going On fundraiser listing

SEPT. 23-24

Fall Kids Rummage Sale: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The sale also donates back to an organization in the community that supports children.

Bake Sale & Fundraiser: 1016 Layard Ave., 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and noon Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds will benefit the Born 2 Give youth program. For more information, go to born2give.org.

SEPT. 24

Bowling Fundraiser: Old Settlers Inn, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The cost is $100 for four to five bowlers on an alley; shoes and lunch are included. Prize money will be awarded. To register, call Old Settlers Inn at 262-878-3709 or Rosie Peters at 262-878-6480. Proceeds of the tournament will fund wreaths in December for more than 23,000 graves at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

Fish Boil: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th St., Raymond, 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, drive-through or carryout. The menu includes boneless cod, potatoes, onions, carrots, coleslaw, rye bread and dessert. The cost is $16. Outdoor seating will be available with live music (weather permitting).

OCT. 1

Fall Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Two drive-through options are available — either a two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $18 if paid in advance, or $20 if paid at time of pickup. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato with butter and sour cream, baked beans, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, dinner roll and homemade dessert. Car hops will deliver carryout dinners or four-packs to vehicles.

To reserve a dinner or pork chop package, pay ahead by credit card by going to yumc.org, pay ahead at church or call the church office at 262-878-2388 (leave a name and phone number so order can be confirmed). Unpaid reservations will only be held until 5 pm.

Oven Roasted All Beef Meatball Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The menu includes jumbo meatballs with mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bread and desserts and beverage. The cost is $12 for ages 9 and older, $6 for ages 8 and younger. People can dine in or buy a carryout order. For reservations, call or text 414-412-1837 or 262-930-9772.

Old Fashioned Cocktail Night: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets cost $45 or $25 for a nondrinker. Sample old fashioned cocktails from local competitors while listening to live music by J. Ryan Trio. Participants vote on their favorite and at the end of the night a winner is selected. Food is included; additional drinks will be sold. Advance ticket purchased is required, go to racinezoo.org.

NOV. 5

Holiday Fair, Bake Sale & Auction for Missions: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Saturday, Nov. 5. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts, refreshments and to view items to be auctioned in voice auction at 1 p.m. Items up for bid include holiday decorations, tickets to sports events, gifts, Packer items, gifts for pets, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets, jigsaw puzzles and stocking stuffers. Proceeds support Racine’s Harvest Outreach Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Care Net, Children of Promise, special needs/disaster victims, and various other local, national and international missions. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.

ONGOING

Maple Syrup Sale: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, is selling maple syrup that they make from their trees. Light, medium and dark bottles of syrup are available for $12. To place an order, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org.

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.

Nesquik Sale: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Nesquik sale at Reineman’s True Value and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington. A case of 12, 10-ounce canisters costs $25. Individual 10-ounce canisters cost two for $4.