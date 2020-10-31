What's Going On (copy)

NOV. 4-28

AAUW Racine Fall Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in November by appointment only. Up to five people will be allowed in the book sale site at one time. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and have no COVID-19 symptoms. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.

NOV. 7

Tuscan Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, via curbside pickup. The menu includes homemade meat lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert. The cost is $10.

Rock for Vets: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover, 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Opening ceremony at 4 p.m.; live music at 4:30 p.m. Raffles and new toy drive. Music on Moss Trucking main stage: Fall Hazard, Altered State and The Sociables. Music on Blood Sweat & Tears Clothing Co. side stage: Knucklebone Slims, Mean Jake and Rat Fink. Presented by the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club Inc.

NOV. 13