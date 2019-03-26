“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
MARCH 30
Huge Rummage Sale: Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Proceeds benefit Pink Paddling Power.
Carnival: Gifford Elementary School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. The theme is “Heroes and Villains.” Visitors may come dressed as their favorite superhero or villain. Featuring carnival games, food from local vendors, a cake walk, face painting, raffle and grand raffle with cash prizes.
Spaghetti Dinner: St. Richard Vogel Hall, 1503 Grand Ave., 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 4-10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, coffee and milk. Soda, beer and wine will be sold. Proceeds go toward assisting the Knights of Columbus Council 697 in its charitable, patriotic, faith, community and council programs.
MARCH 30-31
Cause a Scene for a Good Cause: Blaze Pizza, 5423 Washington Ave., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Blaze pizza will donate 20 percent of proceeds from dine-in or takeout purchases to Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center. Customers must present a voucher available on the website, www.cops-n-kids.org. Donations of new and used children’s books will be accepted. LeRoy Butler will be serving pizza from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
MARCH 31
Spring Brunch: Burlington Masonic Center, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 31. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, hash browns, orange juice, milk and coffee. Costs are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 6-10. Children ages 5 and younger eat free. Sponsored by Burlington Masonic Lodge No. 28.
Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 31. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage and beverage. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Following breakfast, participants can stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and syrup is made. Raffle tickets are being sold at the breakfasts for a Penobscot Royalex 16-foot canoe. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m.
Swedish Pancake Breakfast: St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 218 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, March 31. Donations will be accepted. The menu will include Swedish pancakes with lingonberries and strawberries, as well as Swedish potato sausage, assorted breads and cheeses, and beverage. Proceeds will benefit the church and the Transitional Living Center.
APRIL 2
Election Day Bake Sale: Polling place at Faithbridge Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out) Tuesday, April 2. Homemade baked goods will be offered for sale. Proceeds will benefit mission projects of the church.
APRIL 5
Fish Boil: St. Matthew’s Church, 9303 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek. 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 5. The menu includes fish, boiled potatoes, carrots, onions, coleslaw, bread, homemade desserts and beverage. Advance tickets cost $10.50 for adults and are available at the church office. Tickets at the door cost $11 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-12.
FRIDAYS, APRIL 5 and 12
Catfish Dinner: Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, April 5 and 12. The menu includes fried catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Deliveries are available for dinners of five or more. Call 262-637-1606 to place a delivery order.
Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Fridays, April 5 and 12. The menu includes hand-battered fried cod or oven baked cod, french fries or potato pancakes, applesauce, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Costs are $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza is available for $5. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, April 5 and 12. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert. Costs are $11 for a three-piece meal, $9 for a two-piece meal and $5 for a children’s cheesy mac plate.
FRIDAYS, APRIL 5-19
Fish Fry: St. Patrick’s Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Fridays, April 5-19. The menu includes: Mojarra frita dinner, $10; cod dinner, $9; shrimp dinner, $10; and tostadas de Ceviche, $3. Beer and soda will be sold. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 262-898-5666.
APRIL 12
Fish Fry: St. Lucy School gym, 3035 Drexel Ave., 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12. The cost is $9 or $5 for a junior size. The menu includes breaded cod, french fries, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Soda and beer will be sold. A macaroni and cheese, fries and coleslaw meal costs $5. Carryouts will be available.
APRIL 12-13
Community Rummage Sale: Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13. Items for sale include clothing, purses, baby items, housewares, electronics, jewelry, shoes, linens, toys and games. Featuring a library corner, boutique clothing racks and still-tagged new items. Sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos Society as a ministry of the church.
APRIL 13
April in Paris: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $25. Featuring pairing of French wine and song. Vocalists from the Belle Ensemble will sing songs from the French repertoire. Go to www.belleensemble.org for tickets.
APRIL 26-27
Rose Day Sale: The Racine Lions Club will hold its 35th annual Rose Day fundraiser Friday and Saturday, April 26-27. Roses will be delivered to homes or businesses. Costs are: One dozen, $18; two dozen, $34; three dozen, $48; or four dozen, $60. To place an order by April 11, call 262-633-5939. Proceeds will go to assist the visually handicapped and other charitable activities.
APRIL 27
Swingin’ Into Spring: A Night in the 1940s: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Featuring dinner, dancing to the Jack Farina Big Band, 50/50 raffle, and rarely-seen artifacts from the Racine Heritage Museum’s collection of Racine’s 1940s homefront and war efforts on display. Period dress is encouraged. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). Entrees are gluten-free. Go to https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or call 262-636-3926. Proceeds benefit Racine Heritage Museum.
