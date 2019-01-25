“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Studio Clean Out Sale: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will hold a studio clean out sale through March 31. Member artists are clearing out their studios and will will sell original art at a 40 percent discount or more. A wide variety of art is available. New sale items and mark downs will occur throughout the sale. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
TODAY
Winter Golf on Eagle Lake: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, Dover. Golfing starts at noon. Featuring nine holes of golf and raffles. The cost is $10, free ages 11 and younger. For more information, call 262-878-0995. The event is a fundraiser to benefit Love Inc. in Burlington.
Under the Tuscan Moon: Pairing Wine and Song: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Fine Italian wines are paired with classic and popular songs drawn from the repertoire of the homeland and written by Italian-American composers of the early 20th century. Music is presented by the Belle Ensemble. Tickets cost $25. A designated driver option is also available. Go to www.belleensemble.org. Proceeds benefit the Belle Ensemble.
Fish Fry: Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. The menu includes fried fish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and soft drink. Pre-orders are accepted in advance by calling 262-909-5910 or on the day of the event by calling 262-632-1650. This event is sponsored by the Lay Organization of Wayman AME Church.
SUNDAY
Jammin’ for Cancer: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. Admission is $5. Live music will be provided by Full Flavor, 1-2:45 p.m.; The Sentinels, 3-4:45 p.m.; and Mean Jake, 5-7 p.m. There will be food and drinks for sale, raffles and a 50/50 raffle. Hosted by Eagles Aerie No. 281. Proceeds will support the Eagles Hope Fund at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
MONDAY
Dine to Donate: Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, 3:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of food purchases to the Racine Zoo.
FEB. 2
Heritage Ball: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Tickets cost $50. This black-tie affair presented by the Heritage Committee of Racine features dinner and DJ entertainment. For tickets, call Al Johnson, 262-497-1650; Ernest Ni’A, 262-994-3717, or Jonquil Jones, 262-721-8871; or email jonquil14@gmail.com or tamiam22@yahoo.com.
Crystal Ball: Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Tickets cost $125 or $1,500 for a table of 10. Featuring a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction and dancing. Black tie is optional. Honorary chairperson is Melanie Smith, and Community Leadership Award recipient Patricia J. Spiegelhoff will be recognized for her contributions. The evening will fund a comprehensive childhood obesity program at Aurora Medical Center Burlington through the Aurora Health Care Foundation. Go to give.aurora.org/crystalball.
FEB. 3
Souper Bowl Fundraiser: St. John Nepomuk Parish Center, 1903 Green St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 (dine in or carryout). Visitors will be able to choose from a variety of homemade soups. Gluten-free and vegetarian soups will be available. The cost is $5 for the first bowl ($15 maximum for families) and $2 for in-house refills. There will also be a bake sale and game day snacks for sale. Proceeds will help stock the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.
FEB. 9
Scholarship Award Banquet & Valentine Ball: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Saturday, Feb. 9. Social hour, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; scholarship presentation, 7 p.m.; dance, 8:15 p.m. Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door, or $240 for a table of eight. The event will include silent auction, raffle and prizes. The guest speaker is Eric Gallien, superintendent of schools. Attire is semi-formal. Presented by Racine Local Businesses Inc. For tickets, call George Nicks, 262-880-4718; Jerry Wadlington, 262-930-6270, or Larry Foster, 262-939-1597.
Racine Lutheran High School Grand Gala: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Beginning at 5 p.m., guests can enjoy the silent auction and socializing. At 7 p.m., attendees will be seated for an upscale dinner featuring New York strip, chicken trattoria and cod a la oscar.
Yve Rojas, celebrity auctioneer and star of “Survivor-Nicaragua,” returns to lead the voice auction at 8 p.m. Attendees can bid on a 2019 Old Town Topewater 106 Angler fishing kayak, a Brunswick Smash 5.0 tennis table, international and domestic vacation packages, a private airplane ride and other items. Opportunities to pledge funds for student scholarships and tuition assistance will be available. Following dinner, desserts will be served. Dancing will follow dinner with live music from Chicago’s High Society Orchestra.
Tickets cost $75. Tables of 10 are available. The deadline for reservations is Friday, Jan. 25. Call the school at 262-637-6538 or email klong@RacineLutheran.org.
FEB. 21
Don’t Drink the Paint Fundraiser: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Featuring an evening of guided artistry. Participants will create a cherry blossom still life portrait to take with them. Colors can be tailored to compliment their home’s decor. A light buffet will be served with one complimentary wine, beer or soda. Drawings will be held for door prizes throughout the evening. Tickets cost $45 and are on sale at the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital gift shops through Feb. 12. Proceeds benefit VIP.
MARCH 2
Cozy Night at the Christmas House — A Benefit for the Racine Symphony Orchestra: Christmas House, 116 10th St., 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets cost $50. Featuring comfort food and desserts, beverages and parlor games. For tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org. Proceeds benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
