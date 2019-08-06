“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH OCT. 4
Silent Art Auction Fundraiser: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Oct. 4. Art donated by members will be auctioned off through silent bids starting at $15. To place a bid, people should visit the gallery during open hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
SUNDAY
Pork Chop Dinner & Auction: St. Mary's Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. The cost is $11 for a one pork chop dinner and $13 for a two pork chop dinner. Carryouts will be available. The event will have a bake sale, farmers market, raffles and live music. Garden tractor and four wheel pulls begin at 11 a.m. An antique tractor show will be held and attendees can bring their tractors for display. Children's activities begin at 11:30 a.m. and include games, petting zoo and bouncy house. Sign up for a kids tractor pedal begins at 1 p.m. A live auction will be held at 12:30 p.m. with antiques and new and slightly used items. There will be also be silent and pie auctions. Food, soda and beer will be sold. Proceeds benefit St. Mary's Church.
WEDNESDAY
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14. Tickets cost $30 if drinking, $20 non-drinking (21 years and older). Featuring unlimited wine tasting, Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir, two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
AUG. 19
WRA Southeast Chapter Orchard & Farm to Fork Fundraiser: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, 1-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Featuring Farm to Fork Grazing Open House with more than a dozen Wisconsin and Midwest sourced food stations, apple picking, s’mores around a campfire, tractor-drawn tours, family farm fun for kids and raffle. Tickets cost $25 (includes ½ peck bag) for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger (includes ¼ peck bag). For tickets, go to www.appleholler.com. People who bring three canned goods will receive three free raffle tickets. Proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Restaurant Advocacy Fund, the WRA Education Foundation, and various local charitable organizations.
AUG. 23-24
Rummage and Bake Sale: St. Edward Catholic Church parking lot, 1425 Grove Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24. Items for sale include antiques, collectibles, toys, furniture, appliances, tools, electronics and household items. The Ladies of Columbus will host a bake sale. Proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus and their community, patriotic and charitable causes. Call Keith Vaculik at 262-909-9110 for more information.
AUG. 24
Whiskers & Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24. Featuring a gourmet dinner, hors d'oeuvres, whiskey sampling, silent auction and animal encounters. Tickets cost $75. Reservations are required by Aug. 21. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
SEPT. 28
SAVOUR Art Benefit: Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring local cuisine paired with art by local artists; online auction. Black, white or gray outfits and creative ensembles are encouraged. For tickets, go to www.ramart.org. Proceeds benefit Racine Art Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.