SUNDAY
Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction: Christ Church Fellowship Hall, 5109 Washington Ave., noon-1 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The silent auction of donated items and services will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds will help send youth and adult volunteers to Appalachia this summer on a home repair mission.
WEDNESDAY
Special Olympics Fundraiser: Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 11. Special Olympics Wisconsin (SOWI) teams up with Texas Roadhouse and local law enforcement for the Guardians of the Flame free lunch fundraiser to benefit local Special Olympics athletes. The menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, fries, applesauce and a soda. Proceeds from tips will stay locally to help children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Officers will provide delivery to businesses.
FRIDAY
Catfish Dinner: Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 12. The menu includes fried catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Deliveries are available for dinners of five or more. Call 262-637-1606 to place a delivery order.
Fish Fry: St. Lucy School gym, 3035 Drexel Ave., 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12. The cost is $9 or $5 for a junior size. The menu includes breaded cod, french fries, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Soda and beer will be sold. A macaroni and cheese, fries and coleslaw meal costs $5. Carryouts will be available.
Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert. Costs are $11 for a three-piece meal, $9 for a two-piece meal and $5 for a children’s cheesy mac plate.
Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 12. The menu includes hand-battered fried cod or oven baked cod, french fries or potato pancakes, applesauce, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Costs are $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza is available for $5. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
FRIDAYS, APRIL 12-19
Fish Fry: St. Patrick’s Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Fridays, April 5-19. The menu includes: Mojarra frita dinner, $10; cod dinner, $9; shrimp dinner, $10; and tostadas de Ceviche, $3. Beer and soda will be sold. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 262-898-5666.
APRIL 12-13
Community Rummage Sale: Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13. Items for sale include clothing, purses, baby items, housewares, electronics, jewelry, shoes, linens, toys and games. Also featuring a library corner, boutique clothing racks and still-tagged new items. Sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos Society as a ministry of the church.
APRIL 13
Country Cook'n Salad Luncheon: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th St., Raymond, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The menu includes an all-you-can eat salad buffet. Tickets cost $12, $6 for ages 4-12. A bake and vendor sale will be held 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For reservations for groups of eight or more, call Barb Welch at 262-498-0393.
Bill and Michelle Martin Fundraiser: The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Check-in starts at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for bowling and $25 for baggo. The event includes a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets and gift cards. Proceeds will be donated to the Martin Family Fund. Registration is required; go to the Bill and Michelle Martin Fundraiser Facebook page.
On Oct. 20, Bill and Michelle Martin of Racine were involved in a tragic accident where high winds caused a tree to fall and crush their car. Michelle died and Bill sustained critical life threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries. He was rendered paraplegic as a result of the accident and is in need of home modifications as well as extensive therapy and care. Donations can be made and Educators Credit Union branches or go to www.gofundme.com/caywyc-the-martin-family-fund.
April in Paris: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $25. Featuring pairing of French wine and song. Vocalists from the Belle Ensemble will sing songs from the French repertoire. Go to www.belleensemble.org for tickets.
APRIL 14
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast: St. John Nepomuk Church, 1923 Green St. (use silver doors on east side of school building), 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 14. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with topping bar, as well as scrambled eggs, sausage links, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is $10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 105.
APRIL 26-27
Rose Day Sale: The Racine Lions Club will hold its 35th annual Rose Day fundraiser Friday and Saturday, April 26-27. Roses will be delivered to homes or businesses. Costs are: One dozen, $18; two dozen, $34; three dozen, $48; or four dozen, $60. To place an order by April 11, call 262-633-5939. Proceeds will go to assist the visually handicapped and other charitable activities.
APRIL 27
Swingin’ Into Spring: A Night in the 1940s: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Featuring dinner, dancing to the Jack Farina Big Band, 50/50 raffle, and rarely-seen artifacts from the Racine Heritage Museum’s collection of Racine’s 1940s homefront and war efforts on display. Period dress is encouraged. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). Entrees are gluten-free. Go to https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or call 262-636-3926. Proceeds benefit Racine Heritage Museum.
