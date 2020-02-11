What's Going On

Turkey Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The cost is $13 or $6 for children 11 and younger. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads, rolls, homemade dessert and beverage. Having hosted this dinner since 1975, Union Grove Chapter 71 Eastern Star uses a portion of the proceeds to fund music scholarships for Union Grove Elementary School. To reserve tickets, call 262-878-1837.

Wadewitz Pasta Dinner Fundraiser: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. This menu includes a meal of pasta, bread, salad, milk, water and coffee. Carryouts will be available. There will also be a bake sale and raffle baskets. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Wadewitz office (cash or check). Tickets can also be purchased through the Venmo app. Make a payment to: @Lisa-Johnson-501. Include your name, student name (if applicable) and number of tickets in the note. Proceeds go toward helping students and staff with various school projects.