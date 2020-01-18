“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JAN. 18
Wine(d) Down from the Holidays: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Admission is $25. Featuring wine, beer and spirits to sample; door prizes; raffle. Proceeds benefit Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 Knights of Columbus and homeless veterans at Cottage 16 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Center in Union Grove.
JAN. 19
Chili Cook-Off: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The cost is $5. Attendees can taste and judge 14 chili recipes and vote for their favorites. Judging is from 1 to 3 p.m. Ballot results will be tabulated and winners announced shortly after. There will also be raffles, door prizes and a silent auction. Sponsored by Eagles Aerie No. 281 as a fundraiser for the Eagles Building Fund.
Hot Jazz on a Cold Night II Fundraiser: Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets cost $10. Music by the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, UW-Milwaukee Youth Jazz Ensemble and Yesterday’s Children. Refreshments and silent auction of musical merchandise. Proceeds benefit the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/4478012.
JAN. 24
Trivia Night: Fundraiser for the Racine Literacy Council at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar upper level room, 600 Main St., 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A team of eight costs $150. Aside from brainteasers and friendly competition, pizza and appetizers are included. There will be prizes and a raffle. Proceeds benefit the Racine Literacy Council, which works to increase the reading, writing and comprehension skills of Racine County adults. For tickets, go to racineliteracy.com or call 262-632-9495.
JAN. 25
Winter Ice Golf on Eagle Lake: Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, Dover, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. Featuring golfing on the ice and raffles. If the ice is not viable, activities will be still held. Raffle tickets cost $10 each or three for $20 for chance to win a pig and a freezer. Sponsored by the Dover/Kansasville Betterment Committee to benefit Love Inc. in Burlington.
Cribbage Tournament: St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. There is a $3 entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded. Call 262-321-7138 to register.
2020 Chamber Gala: “An Old Hollywood Whodunnit,” 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Union Grove. Tickets cost $50 each or a table of eight for $375. Featuring dinner, mystery entertainment, board installation, live pie auction and social hour. For tickets, go to uniongrovehchamber.org. Proceeds benefit the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.
JAN. 26
Cribbage for a Cause: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The costs are $25 a person or $50 for a team of two. First- and second-place winners will receive cash prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Call 262-221-7654 to register or pay at the door. Proceeds will benefit Our Harmony Club, a nonprofit organization that offers alternative care to family caregivers.
Jammin’ for Cancer: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Admission is $10. Featuring live music by Mean Jake, 1-2:45 p.m.; Full Flavor, 3-4:45 p.m.; and Fall Hazard, 5-7 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction and food for sale. Proceeds benefit Ascension All Saints Hospital. Businesses can call 262-633-1138 to make an item, gift certificate or cash donation.
FEB. 1
Rock for Relay: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets cost $10 or $25 with T-shirt. Live music will be provided by Luma Knotty, Identity Crisis and Shelly Mack and The ReUnion. There will be drawings and a silent auction. Go to rte20.com for tickets. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
FEB. 8
Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $55 each or $100 per couple. The evening includes champagne, open bar, appetizers, catered dinner, special presentation on “Wild Animal Love” (and how it’s similar or not to our own lives) and a raffle. Go to racinezoo.org for tickets. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.