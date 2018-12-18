“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH DEC. 23
“Keep Christ in Christmas” Yard Signs and Car Magnets: Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 will again be selling “Keep Christ in Christmas” yard signs for $5. They are blue and white with the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and a nativity scene. In addition, the Knights are making available black and white refrigerator magnets. They are 6 ½ inches by 7 inches, featuring a Nativity scene and the “Keep Christ in Christmas” slogan and cost $3.50. “Keep Christ in Christmas” window decals are available for $3.50 for a sheet of three decals. To make a purchase, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
JAN. 12
Rock for Relay: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Tickets cost $7 in advance at Route 20 or $10 at the door. This fundraiser for ages 18 and older will feature live music by Luma Knotty, Almighty Vinyl, Identity Crisis and King Fu Grips. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
JAN. 13
Partners Cribbage Tournament for Fourth Fest: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Cost is $25. Payment for the entire team must be included with sign up. Those interested can sign up and pay with PayPal at 4thfestracine@gmail.com or make checks payable to Fourth Fest of Greater Racine and mail to Fourth Fest Cribbage, 216 Blaine Ave., Racine, WI 53405.
Registration will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Each team will be assigned to a group and will play every other team in that group. After the group play the top teams will advance to the playoffs. Proceeds support Racine’s July 4 Fourth Fest parade and fireworks. For more information, contact Jim Guerrero at 262-498-7494 or Kevin Gonzalez at 262-939-0941.
