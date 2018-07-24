“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to Loreen.Mohr@journaltimes.com.
JULY 28
Strikeout Cancer Charity Event: 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 28. A charity coed softball, double elimination tournament will start at 10 a.m., followed by a raffle and silent auction from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Jaeden Gain, 6, who is battling brain cancer. He is the son of Amanda Gain of Racine and Daniel Gain of Kenosha.
Charity Car Show: Putzmeister America Inc., 1733 90th St., Sturtevant, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 28. A car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles with trophies. Featuring music by the Cheryl McCrary Band, food, children's bouncy house, face painting and door prizes. The cost to enter a vehicle is $15 or $40 for VIP covered parking. There is no charge for spectators. Proceeds benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin for homeless veterans.
Soul Food Dinner: Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 28. The menu will include choice of smothered chicken, fried chicken, ham, baked chicken, turkey and chitlins; choice of three sides including turnip greens, collard greens, fried corn, okra, potato salad, mac and cheese and black-eyed peas, and choice of dessert, apple cobbler or sweet potato pie. Meals are served with cornbread, biscuits and a beverage. Dinners cost $12 each or two for $20. Call-in orders will also be accepted between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Call 262-632-1650 or 262-909-5910.
Christmas in July Benefit: Christmas House Bed & Breakfast, 116 10th St., 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 28. Free. Handpicked local artisans will showcase their products. There will also be a silent auction, art sale, door prize door and fruit buffet/smoothie bar. Proceeds benefit Giving to the Nation, an organization dedicated to advancing the lives of others.
AUG. 2
Trivia For Rhinos 2018: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Trivia event with a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. For $10, participants may compete in a trivia competition in teams of up to six people. To register, email aazk@milwaukeezoo.org or Amy Petersen at apetersen@racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, International Rhino Foundation and Action for Cheetahs. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/trivia-for-rhinos-2018-tickets-47682616991.
AUG. 3
DINE: A Summer Wine Pairing Event: DeKoven Center courtyard gardens, 600 21st St., 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3. Featuring a four-course, farm-to-table dinner, catered by Chef John of the Red Onion Café. Specialty wine pairings will be offered with each course and guests can enjoy live, classical guitar music while dining.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The menu includes a salad of greens, topped with apples, cranberries, goat cheese and Red Onion vinaigrette; a sharable Wisconsin cheese platter; prime rib au jus served with duchess potatoes and green beans amandine; and fresh-baked pie. A vegetarian option is also available. Tickets cost $56.50 per person and are available at www.dekovencenter.org/dine.
AUG. 5
Waterford Police Dept. Gala: Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. Tickets cost $50. The event will include a buffet, live music, ComedySportz, cash bar, and live and silent auctions. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Waterford Town Hall. Proceeds will fund the Police Reserve Unit.
