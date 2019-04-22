“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH APRIL 30
Plant Sale: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) is taking orders through April 30 for locally grown annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and flowers displayed in hanging baskets. Held for more than 20 years, this plant sale is a spring tradition and fundraising event for RNW.
Orders can also be placed online at www.racinenw.com/flower_sale. Forms are also available at Racine Neighborhood Watch, 800 Center St., Room 316, or by calling 262-637-5711. Prices start at $2. Delivery for a fee or free pickup will be Saturday, May 18. Proceeds support RNW’s mission to work with residents to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods in Racine.
THROUGH MAY 31, JUNE 3-8
Spring Plant Sale: Greenhouse at Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 1-5 p.m. Fridays, through May 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through May 25; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27 and June 3-8. Shepherds College horticulture students have grown a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables for sale. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. All forms of payment are accepted. Proceeds help students with intellectual disabilities at Shepherds College gain specialized training for careers in the field of horticulture.
APRIL 27
Rummage & Bake Sale: American Legion Auxiliary No. 171, 1027 New St., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Mark Maley Benefit: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, April 27. The cost is $5. Featuring live music by American Idiots, Sunshine Menace. Blacken The Day, Fatal Havoc and Imaginary. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will also be held. Proceeds will benefit the family of the late Mark Maley who lost his battle with esophageal cancer Feb. 8 at age 61.
SUNDAY
Scholarship Pancake Breakfast: Burlington Masonic Center, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 7 a.m.-noon. Sunday, April 28. Costs are $8 for adults and $4 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee. Sponsored by Burlington Masonic Lodge No. 28 for scholarships for graduates of Burlington, Catholic Central and Waterford high schools.
Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner: North Cape School, 11926 Highway K, Raymond, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Tickets cost $11 for ages 11 and older, $9 for ages 5-10 and $5 for ages 2-4.
MAY 1
Spring Casserole Luncheon: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1610 Main St., Union Grove, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. Tickets cost $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. The menu includes assorted casseroles, salads, rolls, desserts and a beverage. Carryouts will be available. For reservations for the 11 a.m. seating, call 262-878-2600.
MAY 2-6, 10-12
Used Book Sale: CVS Pharmacy lower level (elevator available), 1122 West Blvd., May 3-6 and 10-12. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-3 p.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6. A preview night will be held 3-7 p.m. May 2 with a $10 admission fee. Most of the hundreds of sorted books are priced between $1 and $2; items will be half price May 10-12. Besides books, there are puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Each day a bag sale takes place in the hallway. Sponsored by the Racine American Association of University Women (AAUW). Proceeds benefit higher education for women.
MAY 4
Pancake Day: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Tickets cost $6 in advance at area businesses, $8 at the door. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. The menu includes sausage, beverage and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Featuring live entertainment. Sponsored by Roma Lodge to benefit local charities and organizations.
Spring Tea: Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., Rochester, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 4. Leslie Bellais, curator of costumes and textiles for the Wisconsin State Historical Society, will give a presentation on quilts. The event will include homemade cookies, flavored teas, coffee, milk and water. There will be a door prize of diamond earrings, raffle, silent auction and prizes. Tickets are $7.50 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets are available at the Community State Bank in Waterford or by calling Joni Beck at 262-534-2071. Sponsored by the Rochester Area Historical Society.
MAY 10
History on Tap Craft Beer Fest: Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. The cost is $35. Participants must be 21 or older. Registration is required by May 3.
MAY 11
Be a Hero for Kids Fundraiser: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for children. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Superheroes from Enchanted Parties and Events will visit with children and their families. Participants can take pictures dressed as their favorite superhero. There will be various craft tables and activities for all ages, and a raffle. Snacks, beverages and bakery will be sold. Special guest performances will include Miss Racine 2019 and Miss Rock River Valley 2019. The event will close with a celebrity pie in the face competition. Proceeds benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Book Launch Fundraiser: Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Tickets cost $35 and includes a signed copy of "Farty McFee & The Golden Serpent" by James O. McVeigh, four beer and cheese pairings, live music, book readings and a 50/50 Raffle. Proceeds benefit the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. Go to www.volunteerracine.org/custom-homepage-content/buy-tickets/.
