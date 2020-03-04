“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
MARCH 8
Sugarin Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 8-29. Costs are $8 for ages 11 and older and $5 for children ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea or milk.
In addition to breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and how the sap is reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator. River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the children, families and adults.
Pancake Breakfast and Auction: Kansasville Grade School, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $4 for ages 4-13. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage will be served from 8:30 a.m.-noon. A live auction begins at noon. Items up for bid include a handcrafted entrance bench, memberships to the Experimental Aircraft Association, 90 days of fitness, and freshly made pies and cheesecakes. There will also be a meat raffle, silent auction, raffle and Kids Fun Zone with an appearance by Cuddles the Clown. Proceeds benefit the Kansasville PTO.
MARCH 12
Spaghetti Dinner: Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Tickets cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs. Soda, baked goods and 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold. Go to thekac.com/events for advance tickets. Proceeds will go to individuals with special needs in the community.
MARCH 13
Wines and Steins — Under the Big Top: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Tickets cost $60. This is the Junior League of Racine's 18th annual grand gala fundraiser and tasting event. The evening includes wine and beer tasting, heavy hors d'oeuvres, comedy, music, silent and live auctions and raffles. Wristbands are available for an additional $10 for a night of unlimited game play. Purchase tickets in advance at jlracine.org or at the door.
St. Lucy Fish Fry: St. Lucy School gym, 3035 Drexel Ave., 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 13. Costs are $9 or $5 for a junior size. The menu includes breaded cod, french fries, coleslaw, bread and butter, milk or coffee, and dessert. A mac and cheese, fries and coleslaw meal costs $5. Soda and beer will be sold. Carryouts are available.
St. Robert Bellarmine Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Costs are: Three-piece meal, $12; two-piece meal, $10; cheesy mac plate, $5. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert.
Sacred Heart Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 13. The cost is $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza costs $5. The menu includes hand-battered fried or oven baked cod, french fries or mac and cheese, coleslaw, bread, dessert, milk and coffee. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
St. Joseph Fish Fry: St. Joseph School cafeteria, 1525 Erie St., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 13. In addition to fried food options of fish, shrimp or combo, baked cod is offered for $10. Children's mac and cheese and crazy taters is available for $5. Dessert includes mango flavored soft-serve ice cream baked goods. The ice cream will also be sold in 1-pint containers for $6 each or three for $15. Carryouts and drive-through service is available on Wisconsin Street near St. Patrick Street.
St. Rita Fish Fry: St. Rita Catholic Church, 4433 Douglas Ave., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 13. The cost is $9 or $5 for ages 12 and younger. Mac and cheese costs $5. Carryouts will be available. The menu includes baked or fried cod, fires or baked potato, coleslaw, rye bread, coffee or milk and dessert. Soda will be sold.
MARCH 14
Love Your Prom Dress Sale: Love Inc., 220 E. Main St., Waterford, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. More than 200 new and slightly used prom dresses for sale for $30 or less. Proceeds benefit Love Inc.'s activities in western Racine County.
Spaghetti Dinner & Auctions: Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Dinner is from 5-6:45 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door, and $5 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. The live pie auction starts at 7 p.m. (childcare available). The silent auction ends at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Credit cards will be accepted for tickets at the door, and for live and silent auction items.
MARCH 21
Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., is taking orders for its annual Pasty Sale. Orders can be picked up from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The cost is $6 each. To place an order, call 262-498-8782 or 262-639-5849.
Raising HOPES with Talent: Siena Center Auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. A family friendly event featuring diverse performers competing for cash prizes. Includes food and drink, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and bakery/dessert table. Audience members vote for their favorite act. This is the signature fundraising event for HOPES Center of Racine, a nonprofit organization that serves people experiencing homelessness through Street Outreach and housing stability programs. Advance tickets are available at the HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., and at Siena Center during business hours.
Wine Tasting & Silent Art Auction: "Celebrate Spectrum," Spectrum Gallery in the DeKoven Center east building, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Spectrum Gallery is celebrating its 25th anniversary as Racine’s longest operating nonprofit cooperative gallery. Includes samples of wine and beer provided by UnCorkt, as well as a special commemorative Spectrum wine glass. There will also be nonalcoholic beverages and food, and Spectrum Gallery artists are donating artwork for a silent auction. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Call 262-634-4345 or send check or money order to: Spectrum Gallery, 610 21st St., Racine, WI 53403.
Open Door: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. This Racine Literacy Council fundraiser will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction and Mayor Cory Mason as they keynote speaker. Entertainment will be provided by Piano Fondue, a rock-n-roll dueling piano show featuring the talents of entertainers with decades of professional touring experience.
To preview silent auction items, go to 32auctions.com/RLC2020. Online bids may be submitted through March 20. Tickets cost $50 each, $95 a couple or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by March 13 at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., or online at racineliteracy.com. Proceeds will help the Literacy Council provide free literacy services to adults in Racine County.
MARCH 28
Brew to be Wild: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets cost $70 or $60 for non-drinking. Featuring five beers specially selected from Lakefront Brewery paired with a five-course meal, an animal encounter and a silent auction. Go to racinezoo.org for tickets. Proceeds to go the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.