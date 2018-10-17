“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
OCT. 20
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove United Methodist Church/Bright and Beautiful Christian Childcare Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. today. Tickets cost $13 for adults and carryouts, $6 for ages 5-10. Children 4 and younger eat free. Dinner includes roast turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, creamed green beans, corn, coleslaw, dinner rolls, cranberries, pie and beverage. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 262-878-1248.
OCT. 24
Fall Casserole Luncheon: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1610 Main St., Union Grove, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Costs are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and younger eat free. The menu includes assorted casseroles, salads, rolls, desserts and beverage. Carryouts will be available. For reservations for the 11 a.m. seating, call 262-878-2600. Sponsored by the St. Paul's Ladies Guild.
Taco Tuesday: Focus on Community, 510 College Ave. (back parking lot off Water Street), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24. The cost is $10 for three tacos, soda or water and a cookie. Tacos include ground beef, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Drive-through service will be available. Proceeds benefit United Way of Racine County.
Culver's Day: Racine Culver's locations, 5801 21st St. and 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Customers should specify "Rotary" when ordering for 15 percent of proceeds to benefit the "End Polio Now" campaign. Sponsored by Racine Founders Rotary Club.
OCT. 25
Missions Possible Fall Fundraiser: Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. In addition to a four-course buffet meal, gourmet dessert and beverages, there will be live musical entertainment, live and silent auctions, and raffle baskets. A cash bar and silent auction begins 6:30 p.m. Dinner is followed by the live auction. Auction items include a two-night Las Vegas air and hotel package for two as well as gift cards from area businesses. Live music will be provided by Mad Bark. Tickets cost $40; $300 for a table of eight. Advance tickets are available at Plymouth Church or The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine. For more information, call 262-763-6890. Proceeds will benefit the Plymouth Church missions team to support the local community, and more than 20 organizations and programs.
OCT. 25-26
YWCA Dress for Success FLASH Sale: YWCA Dress for Success inside Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Women's clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and new and gently used name-brand clothing will be sold.
OCT. 27
Auction & Turkey Dinner: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Doors and silent auction will open at 3:30 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m. and live auction at 6 p.m. A sit-down turkey dinner will be served. Advance tickets cost $14 for adults and $7 for ages 6-12. Tickets cost $1 more at the door. Children 5 and younger eat free. For advance tickets, call the church office at 262-763-2288. Proceeds will support the ongoing ministries of the church both locally and worldwide through the global United Methodist Church.
NOV. 1-5
AAUW Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. (elevator available), 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. There is no admission fee. Most books will be priced between $1-$2. Other items for sale include puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. A preview night will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, with an admission fee of $10. Sponsored by the American Association of University Women with proceeds going to higher education for women.
NOV. 3
Antique Appraisal Fundraiser: Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Items will be appraised by antique appraiser Mark Moran. Certain items are prohibited. For restrictions, visit the library or go to www.markfmoran.com. Register and pre-pay $15 per item, two items per person, for appraisal.
NOV. 4
Bowling Down Memory Lane: Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, noon (check-in at 11:30 a.m.) Sunday, Nov. 4. The $15 fee includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. There will be a raffle and 50/50 raffle. Register at http://ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Our Harmony Club, a respite care service program for seniors.
NOV. 10
Autumn Silhouette Gala: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Early bird tickets cost $50 or $450 for a table of 10 by Oct. 25. After that, tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10 and must be purchased by Nov. 1. The masquerade ball will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo. Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged. For tickets, go to http://www.fhlforkids.org. Proceeds will benefit Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Breakfast with the Authors: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 9 a.m. (check-in at 8:30 a.m.) Saturday, Nov. 10. Tickets cost $18 or $15 for Friends of the Racine Public Library. Featuring catered buffet breakfast, author presentations and book signings. Featured authors are Charles Tyler, Anita D'Abbraccio and Tiffany Stevenson, and Barbara Ali. Register by Nov. 3 online at rplfriends.org, at the library circulation desk or make check payable to Friends of the Racine Public Library and mail to Breakfast with the Authors, c/o Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine, WI 53403 (include names of everyone in party).
NOV. 16
Wine Tasting: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Featuring a wine tasting, complimentary appetizers and live entertainment. Tickets cost $35 for the wine tasting and $15 for designated drivers. Attendees 21 and older can sample wine and beer while listening to music by Eric Carlson and Lashel Newkirk. Purchase tickets by Nov. 1 by going to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. Ticket sales and a portion of the wine sales support the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s concerts and educational programs.
