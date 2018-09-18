“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH OCT. 5
Silent Auction: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Oct. 5. The silent auction is an annual fundraising event to help support the nonprofit gallery celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. People can bid on original art from gallery members. Bids start at $15 and must be submitted at an even dollar amount. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
TODAY
Pancake Breakfast: Sponsored by the Tucker 4-H Club, 7:30-11:30 a.m. today, Sept. 22. Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5039 Highway H, Caledonia. Costs are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and younger eat free. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pumpkin or buttermilk pancakes with applesauce, sausage, desserts, milk, coffee and cider.
SEPT. 25
Culver’s Night Fundraiser: Culver’s, 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Proceeds go towards leadership activities for the Burlington DeMolay Youth Group.
SEPT. 27-28
Arts & Artifacts Sale: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., 2-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Items donated by local artists will be sold, including framed prints, mixed media, unique home decor, sculpture, three-dimensional pieces in glass, ceramics, books on art, wood, metal, fiber, photographs, prints and art jewelry. A silent auction will also be held. Proceeds will benefit the library’s programs and services.
SEPT. 27-30
Oktoberfest: Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27; noon-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29-30. Activities include 5K race, beer yoga, bags tournament and children's activities. A portion of the sales will benefit the Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, and the Caledonia and Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Departments.
SEPT. 29
SAVOUR: RAM Art Benefit: Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Enjoy visual and culinary art innovatively paired by Racine’s restaurants and chefs. Attendees can chat with local artists about their art pairings, sip on beverages, and bid on curated travel, food and beverage packages. People can dress casual or wear a creative wearable art ensemble (prize given to the most creative). The $60 fee includes three drink taste samples. Go to www.ramart.org.
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Boil: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The menu includes boneless skinless ocean cod with melted butter, new jacketed potatoes, boiled carrots, onions, beverage and homemade dessert. People will be able to watch the outdoor chefs at work while listening to live music. Advance tickets cost $13 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-11; $15 and $6 at the door. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Reservations are accepted for groups of 10 or more. For advance tickets or reservations, call the church office at 262-835-2206. Leave a message with name and desired number of tickets.
SEPT. 30
Do Good with Burritos Fundraiser: Chipotle Mexican Grill, 5720 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. Thirty-three percent of proceeds will be donated to the American Diabetes Association.
OCT. 6
Rocktoberfest Fundraiser: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 6. The event features live music by Blackwater, HIWATT — The WHO Tribute Band and Fall Hazard, as well as food, raffles and a silent auction. Entry is a $10 donation. The fundraiser will benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Child Abuse Prevention and Camp Hometown Heroes. Contact Mary Genich 262-930-7169.
Rummage Sale: St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St., Caledonia. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Proceeds benefit the church.
OCT. 8-12
Nutman Sale: Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension — All Saints, which in turn supports program and equipment needs of Ascension, will sponsor a nutman sale offering 150 fine quality nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies. All forms of payment are accepted. Volunteers will also be taking orders for scrip (gift cards) and Milaeger’s holiday poinsettias. Hanging baskets and wreaths will also be available to order. The plant pick-up day is Tuesday, Nov. 27.
The sale will be held in the Sturtevant Room (lower level), 3801 Spring St. Hours are:
- Monday, Oct. 8 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 9 — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Oct. 10-12 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
NOV. 10
Autumn Silhouette Gala: Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin, will hold its annual black-tie fundraising event, “Autumn Silhouette Gala,” as a masquerade ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The evening will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo.
Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged. Early bird tickets cost $50 or $450 for a table of 10. After that, tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10, and must be purchased by Nov. 1. For tickets, go to http://www.fhlforkids.org. Proceeds will benefit Faith, Hope and Love and its mission.
