THROUGH OCT. 4
Silent Art Auction Fundraiser: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Oct. 4. Art donated by members will be auctioned off through silent bids starting at $15. To place a bid, people should visit the gallery during open hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
THURSDAY
Jewelry Sale: Ascension All Saints Hospital Sturtevant Room, 3801 Spring St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Handcrafted jewelry from Lionne Designs will be sold including sterling silver and 14K gold-filled designs. All forms of payment will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital.
SEPT. 14
Vegetarian Meal Sale: Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The menu includes 16-bean soup, broccoli cheese soup, minestrone soup, vegetarian black bean sweet potato enchiladas, vegetable lasagna, vegetable stuffed green peppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed greens, fried corn, okra, summer squash, candied yams, corn bread and sweet potato cobbler. The cost is $12 for a dinner, $15 for a double entree, $7.99 for a pint of soup and $5.99 for a bowl of soup. To order in advance, call 262-909-5910 or on the day of the event call 262-632-1650. Sponsored by the Wayman-Coleman Chapel Lay Organization.
SEPT. 15
Commander's Waffle Breakfast: American Legion Post 171, 1027 New St., Union Grove, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The menu includes made-to-order Belgian waffles and assorted toppings, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee and milk. The cost is $10 for adults. There is no charge for ages 8 and younger. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit local veterans. Presented by American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171.
SEPT. 21
John Hetland Fundraiser: Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Donations will be accepted. The fundraiser is being held by family and friends of the late John Hetland, a Racine police officer who was shot and killed June 17 while trying to stop a robbery in progress at Teezer’s Bar.
The fundraiser will include music by Identity Crisis, Road Crew, Atomik Punk and Brian Daniels. There will be a pig roast, live auction, 50/50 raffles and meat raffles.
Hetland was the first officer of the Racine Police Department to lose his life in the last 40 years. He resided in Sturtevant and was a devoted father to his two children, Hunter, 15, and Brooke, 8. Hetland was a Park High School alumni where he was a star athlete. After a sports related injury, he changed his dream to becoming a police officer and serving the community. Hetland was a police officer for 24 years. Fundraiser proceeds will go to Hetland’s children.
SEPT. 28
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Boil: North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The menu includes boneless skinless ocean cod, new jacketed potatoes, boiled carrots and onions, homemade coleslaw and dessert. Coffee, milk and lemonade will be available. Attendees will be able to watch the outdoor chefs at work while listening to live music. Advance tickets cost $13 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-11; $15 and $6 at the door. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Reservations are accepted for groups of 10 or more. For advance tickets or reservations, call the church office at 262-835-2206. Leave a message with name and desired number of tickets.
SAVOUR Art Benefit: Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring local cuisine paired with art by local artists, original artwork auction, live theatrical performance, interactive art stations and music. Black, white or gray outfits and creative ensembles are encouraged. For tickets, go to www.ramart.org. Proceeds benefit Racine Art Museum.
OCT. 4
10-4 Good Buddy Customer Appreciation Event: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. This fundraiser for United Way of Racine County features live music by the Eddie Van Zant Band. Van Zant is a descendant of the iconic Van Zant family, as well as a cowboy and country music man. General admission is $10, the VIP standing section is $30 and the VIP seated section is $35. The VIP Seated Section features a meet and greet with Van Zant. For tickets, go to www.rte20.com or call 262-240-4834.
