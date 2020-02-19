“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
FEB. 22
Sheepshead Tournament: St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The $15 entry fee includes cash prizes. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. for $5. Call 262-321-7138 to register.
Mostaccioli Dinner & Raffle: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The $25 ticket includes dinner for two and the cash raffle. Dinner only tickets cost $10. Raffle items include sports memorabilia, a salon package, Milwaukee Brewers tickets, a television, Meadowbrook Country Club golf outing, camping kit, spa treatment package and gift certificates. Also featuring a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and silent sports auction. Proceeds benefit the Old Timers Athletic Club and Racine Area Youth Sports.
FEB. 23
Aebleskiver Brunch: Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The cost is $5 or $3 for ages 6-12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger.
Strike Out Homelessness: Sunday, Feb. 23, noon (register at 11:45 a.m.) or 2:30 p.m. (register at 2 p.m.), Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court. The cost is $25, $15 for ages 12 and younger, or $100 for a team of five. This is a bowling fundraiser for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization that includes three rounds of bowling, shoes, snacks and prizes. There will be gift baskets, gift certificates and 50/50 raffles. People can also raise money for HALO by giving one-time donations or for each pin hit. To register, go to haloinc.org.
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Center, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The cost is $13 or $6 for children 11 and younger. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads, rolls, homemade dessert and beverage. Having hosted this dinner since 1975, Union Grove Chapter 71 Eastern Star uses a portion of the proceeds to fund music scholarships for Union Grove Elementary School. To reserve tickets, call 262-878-1837.
Taste of Heritage: A Soul Food Feast: Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave., Kenosha, 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The cost is $10. The menu includes southern fried chicken, neckbones, pig feet, ham, greens, cabbage, okra, mixed peas, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, candied yams, corn, mashed potatoes, cornbread, rolls, iced tea and cake.
FEB. 27
Wadewitz Pasta Dinner Fundraiser: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. This menu includes a meal of pasta, bread, salad, milk, water and coffee. Carryouts will be available. There will also be a bake sale and raffle baskets. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Wadewitz office (cash or check). Tickets can also be purchased through the Venmo app. Make a payment to: @Lisa-Johnson-501. Include your name, student name (if applicable) and number of tickets in the note. Proceeds go toward helping students and staff with various school projects.
You have free articles remaining.
FEB. 28
St. Joseph Parish Fish Fry: St. Joseph School cafeteria, 1525 Erie St., 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. In addition to fried food options of fish, shrimp or combo, baked cod is offered for $10. Children's mac and cheese and crazy taters is available for $5. Dessert includes mango flavored soft-serve ice cream baked goods. The ice cream will also be sold in 1-pint containers for $6 each or three for $15. Carryouts and drive-through service is available on Wisconsin Street near St. Patrick Street.
St. Robert Bellarmine Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Costs are: Three-piece meal, $12; two-piece meal, $10; cheesy mac plate, $5. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert.
FEB. 29
Winter Wine Trail: Downtown Burlington, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, for ages 21 and older. Check-in will be held at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., from noon-1 p.m. Tickets cost $40. The event includes more than 25 wine samples at 15 locations throughout Downtown Burlington. For tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4510167 or buy them at 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Proceeds benefit Burlington Music Matters.
MARCH 1
Sugarin Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 1-29. Costs are $8 for ages 11 and older and $5 for children ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea or milk.
In addition to breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and how the sap is reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator. River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the children, families and adults.
MARCH 7
Chili Supper: Union Grove United Methodist Church Bright and Beautiful Christian Child Care Center, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The cost is $7. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. Featuring chili with all the fixins, a baked potato bar, drink and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 262-878-1248.
Kiwanis Raffle Night: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Just 210 raffle tickets are sold with a top prize of $5,000 cash. Tickets cost $110 and includes two family-style Italian dinners, homemade desserts and an opportunity to win a cash or merchandise prize. As one of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s major annual fundraising events, Raffle Night helps the club with its mission of supporting youth and families locally and throughout the world. For tickets, call Robert Cooper at 262-886-2903.
MARCH 21
Open Door: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. This Racine Literacy Council fundraiser will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction and Mayor Cory Mason as they keynote speaker. Entertainment will be provided by Piano Fondue, a rock-n-roll dueling piano show featuring the talents of entertainers with decades of professional touring experience.
To preview silent auction items, go to 32auctions.com/RLC2020. Online bids may be submitted March 6-20. Tickets cost $50 each, $95 a couple or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by March 13 at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., or online at racineliteracy.com. Proceeds will help the Literacy Council provide free literacy services to adults in Racine County.