What's Going On

Wadewitz Pasta Dinner Fundraiser: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. This menu includes a meal of pasta, bread, salad, milk, water and coffee. Carryouts will be available. There will also be a bake sale and raffle baskets. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Wadewitz office (cash or check). Tickets can also be purchased through the Venmo app. Make a payment to: @Lisa-Johnson-501. Include your name, student name (if applicable) and number of tickets in the note. Proceeds go toward helping students and staff with various school projects.