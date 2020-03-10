“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
MARCH 15
Sugarin Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 15-29. Costs are $8 for ages 11 and older and $5 for children ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea or milk.
In addition to breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and how the sap is reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator. River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the children, families and adults.
MARCH 18
Uniform and Footwear Sale: Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine Room, 3801 Spring St., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Scrubs, uniforms, footwear and accessories manufactured for the healthcare industry will be sold. All forms of payment are accepted.
Rely Discount Cards will be sold for $15. Go to relylocalkr.com for more information.
Proceeds benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints, which in turn supports program and equipment needs, as well as academic scholarships for associates and high school seniors.
MARCH 20
St. Robert Bellarmine Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Costs are: Three-piece meal, $12; two-piece meal, $10; cheesy mac plate, $5. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert.
Sacred Heart Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 20. The cost is $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza costs $5. The menu includes hand-battered fried or oven baked cod, french fries or mac and cheese, coleslaw, bread, dessert, milk and coffee. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
St. Joseph Fish Fry: St. Joseph School cafeteria, 1525 Erie St., 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 20. In addition to fried food options of fish, shrimp or combo, baked cod is offered for $10. Children’s mac and cheese and crazy taters is available for $5. Dessert includes mango flavored soft-serve ice cream baked goods. The ice cream will also be sold in 1-pint containers for $6 each or three for $15. Carryouts and drive-through service is available on Wisconsin Street near St. Patrick Street.
MARCH 21
Riders for Charity Meat Raffle: Buca's Bar & Grill, 4234 Douglas Ave., 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Along with the meat raffle there will be a special cash raffle paying out 10 places. Tickets cost $20 and 200 tickets will be sold. Riders for Charity is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds will go to Project ALS and the Racine Zoo to place an American bald eagle at the zoo. Email ridersforcharity@yahoo.com for cash raffle ticket information.
Pasty Sale: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., is taking orders for its annual Pasty Sale. Orders can be picked up from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The cost is $6 each. To place an order, call 262-498-8782 or 262-639-5849.
Masons Tuscan Lasagna Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Lodge No. 288, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Tickets cost $12. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger. The menu includes homemade meat Lasagna, garlic bread, build your own salad, beverages and homemade desserts. Carryouts will be available.
Wine Tasting & Silent Art Auction: “Celebrate Spectrum,” Spectrum Gallery in the DeKoven Center east building, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Spectrum Gallery is celebrating its 25th anniversary as Racine’s longest operating nonprofit cooperative gallery. Includes samples of wine and beer provided by UnCorkt, as well as a special commemorative Spectrum wine glass. There will also be nonalcoholic beverages and food, and Spectrum Gallery artists are donating artwork for a silent auction. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Call 262-634-4345 or send check or money order to: Spectrum Gallery, 610 21st St., Racine, WI 53403.
Open Door: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. This Racine Literacy Council fundraiser will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction and Mayor Cory Mason as they keynote speaker. Entertainment will be provided by Piano Fondue, a rock-n-roll dueling piano show featuring the talents of entertainers with decades of professional touring experience.
To preview silent auction items, go to 32auctions.com/RLC2020. Online bids may be submitted through March 20. Tickets cost $50 each, $95 a couple or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by March 13 at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., or online at racineliteracy.com. Proceeds will help the Literacy Council provide free literacy services to adults in Racine County.
MARCH 28
Brew to be Wild: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets cost $70 or $60 for non-drinking. Featuring five beers specially selected from Lakefront Brewery paired with a five-course meal, an animal encounter and a silent auction. Go to racinezoo.org for tickets. Proceeds to go the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Wines for Rose and WOCA: Uncorkt, 240 Main St, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 28. The cost is $25. There will be food and basket raffles. Make reservations by March 27. Go to woca.formstack.com/forms/wines_for_rose2020. In remembrance of RoseMarie Wiatrowski Travis and the brave warriors of ovarian cancer. Proceeds to benefit Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance.