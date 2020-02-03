“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
FEB. 8
Animal Amore: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $55 each or $100 per couple. The evening includes champagne, open bar, appetizers, catered dinner, special presentation on “Wild Animal Love” (and how it’s similar or not to our own lives) and a raffle. Go to racinezoo.org for tickets. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
FEB. 21
The Freedom of Dance: Innovations Dance Studio, 157 E. Chestnut St., Burlington, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The event includes dance lessons, open dance, snacks and drinks. Admission costs $10. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s research.
FEB. 29
Winter Wine Trail: Downtown Burlington, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, for ages 21 and older. Check-in will be held at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $40, plus tax and online services fee. The event includes more than 25 wine samples at 15 locations throughout Downtown Burlington. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4510167 or buy them at 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Proceeds benefit Burlington Music Matters.