“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
OCT. 12
Pancake Breakfast: Batten International Airport, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets cost $7 for ages 13 older and $3 for ages 12 and younger. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and coffee. Presented by EAA Chapter 838.
Bunco Fundraiser: Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Registration begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 (ages 21 and older) and includes pizza and snacks. The dice game requires no skill and no decision making. There will be two opportunities for $100 prizes: For most wins and most buncos. There will be a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and raffle prize baskets. Proceeds benefit the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization.
Rock the Cure: Witts End, 11601 Highway G, Caledonia, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The cost is $10. Featuring live music by Knuckier One Slims, Personality Crisis, Atomik Punk, IE and special guests. There will be 50/50 raffles and food. Fundraiser for Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Fugate who are battling cancer.
Fall Pork Chop Dinner: Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets cost $15 for a two-chop dinner, $13 for a one-chop dinner or $15 for a four-chop package of already-cooked pork chops. Drive-through carryout is available. The menu includes flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato with butter or sour cream, buttered corn, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, carrots, pickles, rolls, lemonade, coffee and homemade pies, tortes, cakes and cupcakes. A bake sale will be held in the narthex. Advance tickets are recommended; call 262-878-2388 or go to yumc.org.
OCT. 13
Ryane’s House of Hope Fundraiser: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets cost $15 or $5 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Featuring a mostaccioli dinner, family activities, raffles and entertainment by guitarist Mike DeRose. Ryane’s House of Hope is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the housing needs for individuals in recovery from addiction in the Racine area.
OCT. 14-18
Nutman Sale: Ascension All Saints Hospital Sturtevant Room, 3801 Spring St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15-16; and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17-18. Nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies will be sold. Rely discount cards will also be sold for $15. Proceeds will benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints.
OCT. 16
Creative Cuisine: Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., Kenosha, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. The cost is $75. The menu includes courses of leek and Swiss chard tarts; pear, walnut and gorgonzola salad; roasted butternut squash soup; roast French pork loin; red cabbage with spaetzel noodles; chocolate lava cake, and fruits and cheeses. For reservations, go to http://bit.ly/KCSHarvestDinner or call 262-945-9411. Proceeds benefiting the operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space Inc.
OCT. 18
Racine Friendship Clubhouse Gala: Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Tickets cost $40. The gala features art, live music by J.J. Tunes, live and silent auctions and raffles. Local artists will be display their work and some art will be available for purchase. Wine, beer and specialty soda will be sold. Proceeds benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people with mental illness. For tickets, call 262-636-9393 or go to racineclubhouse.org.
OCT. 19
Fall Fair and Turkey Dinner: St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 145 S. Sixth St., Waterford, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The cost is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-11. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Carryouts cost $1 more. The menu includes an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner with all of the trimmings and homemade pie. Dinner will be served from 4-7:30 p.m. A bake sale and silent auction begin at 10 a.m.
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Carryout costs $13. The menu includes turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, dinner rolls, cranberries, corn, creamed green beans, pie and beverage. Tickets at the door or call 262-878-1248.
Missions: Possible Fundraiser: Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $40 or $300 for a table of eight. The event will feature a gourmet dinner, music by DJ Bob Welninski, live and silent auctions and raffle baskets. The cash bar and silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes a four-course buffet meal, gourmet dessert and beverages. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or an arm’s length for $20. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. The church will use proceeds to benefit missions locally and globally.
Chili Cook Off: The Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha (entrance C at north end of Brat Stop), 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $12. Chili is provided by area businesses. People can taste and vote for their favorite chili for the People’s Choice Traveling Trophy. A panel of judges will also pick their favorite for the Judges Choice Trophy. There will be live music, a cash bar and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Kenosha History Center, which was flooded due to heavy rainfall in September. No artifacts were lost but funds are need for the continued recovery effort.
Grooveline Benefit Concert: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $20 in advance at Route 20, $25 at the door. Featuring live music by Grooveline. A portion of proceeds benefit the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For tickets, go to ticketweb.com.
OCT. 23
Wine Tasting Fundraiser: Liar’s Club Bar, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Tickets cost $25 (ages 21 and older). Jen Grimme with Wines for Humanity will share her knowledge of wines. Featuring wine tasting, catered appetizers, drawings and raffles. For tickets, go to squareup.com/store/burlington-music-matters. Proceeds go to Burlington Music Matters Inc.
OCT. 24
World Polio Day Fundraiser: Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine, and 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Fifteen percent of meal proceeds will go towards the Racine Founders Rotary Club's efforts to raise polio awareness for World Polio Day.
OCT. 26
Goods & Services Auction and Turkey Dinner: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Advance tickets cost $14 or $7 for ages 6-12. Tickets cost $1 more at the door. There is no cost for ages 5 or younger. The silent auction begins at 3:30 p.m.; live auction at 6 p.m. The turkey dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the United Methodist Church's ongoing ministries.
NOV. 2
A Night of Glamour to Help End Cancer Fashion Show: Norway Town Hall, 6418 Heg Park Road, Norway, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Advance tickets cost $12 or $10 for ages 15 and younger. Tickets cost $15 and $12 at the door. The fashion show will feature local boutiques bringing designer clothing. Shopping and refreshments will be available. Advance tickets are available at the Norway Recreation Department at Norway Town Hall (check or cash). Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
