“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH MAY 31, JUNE 3-8
Spring Plant Sale: Greenhouse at Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 1-5 p.m. Fridays through May 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through May 25; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27 and June 3-8. Shepherds College horticulture students have grown a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables for sale. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. All forms of payment are accepted. Proceeds help students with intellectual disabilities at Shepherds College gain specialized training for careers in the field of horticulture.
TODAY
Pancake Day: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 6 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Tickets cost $8. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. The menu includes sausage, beverage and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Featuring live entertainment. Sponsored by Roma Lodge to benefit local charities and organizations.
Huge Rummage and Bake Sale: Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Items for sale include clothing for all ages, housewares, toys, books, furniture, antiques, linens, jewelry, home decor and vintage items. A bake sale will be held and food will be sold. Proceeds fund the Gem’s Girl Club of Christian Reformed Church.
All-Church Rummage Sale: Masonic Lodge, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Items include household, kitchenware, tools, furniture, antiques, glassware and children's toys. Sponsored by Union Grove Congregational Church.
Rummage Extravaganza: Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. (use handicapped-accessible south entrance), 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today. There will be a silent auction and a hot dog and sloppy Joe lunch counter.
Spring Tea: Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., Rochester, 10 a.m.-noon. today. Leslie Bellais, curator of costumes and textiles for the Wisconsin State Historical Society, will give a presentation on quilts. The event will include homemade cookies, flavored teas, coffee, milk and water. There will be a door prize of diamond earrings, raffle, silent auction and prizes. Tickets cost $10. People should bring their own tea cup and saucer. Sponsored by the Rochester Area Historical Society.
MAY 4-6, 10-12
Used Book Sale: CVS Pharmacy lower level (elevator available), 1122 West Blvd., May 4-6 and 10-12. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-3 p.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6. Most of the hundreds of sorted books are priced between $1 and $2; items will be half price May 10-12. Besides books, there are puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. Each day a bag sale takes place in the hallway. Sponsored by the Racine American Association of University Women (AAUW). Proceeds benefit higher education for women.
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Jewelry & More Sale: Sturtevant Room at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St. (lower level), 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 6-9, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 10. Items for sale include rings, earrings, necklace sets, scarves, watches, children’s gifts, leather goods, laser pens, reading and sun glasses, manicure sets and totes. All items cost $6 (all forms of payment accepted). Proceeds benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital.
MAY 11
Be a Hero for Kids Fundraiser: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Costs are $12 for adults, $8 for children. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Superheroes from Enchanted Parties and Events will visit with children and their families. Participants can take pictures dressed as their favorite superhero. There will be various craft tables and activities for all ages and a raffle. Snacks, beverages and bakery will be sold. Special guest performances will include Miss Racine 2019 and Miss Rock River Valley 2019. The event will close with a celebrity pie in the face competition. Proceeds benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
Book Launch Fundraiser: Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Tickets cost $35 and includes a signed copy of "Farty McFee & The Golden Serpent" by James O. McVeigh, four beer and cheese pairings, live music, book readings and a 50/50 Raffle. Proceeds benefit the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. Go to www.volunteerracine.org/custom-homepage-content/buy-tickets/.
MAY 12
Mother's Day Brunch: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children (includes zoo admission). There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Featuring a catered brunch by Robert's Roost, giraffe encounter, flower for mothers, commemorative photo and crafts for children to create for their mother.
