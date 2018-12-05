“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH DEC. 16
Art Sale for the Holidays: Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 16. Artworks for sale will be exhibited in the Rainbow Room and include drawings, paintings, sculpture, pottery and photography by artists belonging to the cooperative gallery. Some artist-made ornaments and cards are offered at reduced prices for the holidays.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
DEC. 8
Book Sale & Holiday Fair: Racine Montessori School, 2317 Howe St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Events include a book sale, Santa Claus in attendance, holiday crafters and gift vendors, storytime with Mrs. Claus, food, make and take children’s crafts, cookie decorating and a musical children’s play. The Case Carolers perform at 2 p.m. and a Disney princess visit is at 2:30 p.m.
Christmas Cookie & Gift Walk: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 8. Featuring homemade cookies sold by the pound and specialty items in holiday wrapping individually priced. A gift and Christmas rummage sale will also be held. Decorated trees, wreaths, memorial sprays/bouquets, decorations, ornaments, lights, clothing and jewelry will be sold. Proceeds go to missions.
Bake & Craft Sale: First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
Cookie Walk and Tanzanian Gift Boutique: Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. A variety of homemade cookies, confections and holiday treats will be offered. Guests select their own cookie assortments and pay by the pound. Prepackaged cookie trays will also be available. In addition, fabric, ornaments and a variety of handcrafted gift items from Tanzania will be sold to support the Tumaini (Hope) mission clinic. Attendees are asked to enter through the south rear parking lot entrance. The church is elevator accessible. Free.
DEC. 10-14
Jewelry & Scrip Card Sale: VIP at Ascension-All Saints will hold a $6 jewelry sale in the Ascension All Saints Hospital Sturtevant Room, 3801 Spring St., from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 10-12; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
All jewelry is priced at $6. Items for sale include rings, earrings, necklace sets, scarves, fashion watches, children’s trend gifts, leather goods, men’s gifts, scarf sets, laser pens, reading and sun glasses, manicure sets and totes. Jewelry is silver, sterling, gold or white gold (14, 18 & 24K gold plated over surgical steel) or brass. All jewelry is hypo-allergenic. Earring posts are all surgical steel or titanium. Nickel-free pieces are available.
The volunteers will also be taking orders for Scrip (gift cards) for area stores. People pay only for the cost of the gift card and VIP at Ascension-All Saints get a small percentage back from the scrip company. Cards will be ready for pick up within approximately a week of placing the order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.