THROUGH OCT. 5
Silent Auction: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Oct. 5. The silent auction is an annual fundraising event to help support the nonprofit gallery that is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. People can bid on original art from gallery members. Bids start at $15 and must be submitted at an even dollar amount. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
ONGOING
Calendar Sale: The Main Gallery Photography program designs annual collaborative projects to sell at the Main Gallery Chair-i-ties Auction at the end of the summer. This year, the group selected a photo calendar of Downtown Racine. The calendars cost $10 and can be purchased at the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Proceeds from sales will help fund future Main Gallery programs.
AUG. 25
Rummage Sale: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25. Proceeds will support church activities and programs.
Giant Rummage Sale in the Yard: McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. (just east of St. Lucy’s Church), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25. The sale includes antiques, collectibles, toys, furniture, appliances, tools, electronics and household items. The Ladies of Columbus Auxiliary will host a bake sale. Proceeds benefit the youth and charitable programs of the Knights.
Taylor Skendziel Memorial and Fundraiser Ride: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, Saturday, Aug. 25. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Costs are $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Those who do not want to ride can attend at 2 p.m. for $10 (includes food). Ride stops include Witts End, Papa Stache, Dirty Hoe Saloon and Route 20. There will be raffles and a silent auction. Hosted by the Wisconsin Axeman Motorcycle Club Chapter 2. Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund in memory of Taylor Skendziel, a 17-year-old Sturtevant teenager who died as the result of a car accident in 2016.
Pig & Corn Roast Car and Motorcycle Fundraiser: Southport Lighthouse Recovery Club, 8017 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25. Featuring pig roast and corn (1-6 p.m.), live music, hourly 12-step meetings, speaker at noon, raffle. Tickets for adults cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door; $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5.
AUG. 30
Art Party Pop-Up Throwback Thursday: Wustum Museum gardens and galleries, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30. Those over the age of 18 may dress up as their favorite decade and create art. There will be a trivia contest, 3D printer demonstration, retro snacks, lawn games and era-specific art making activities. Every Art Party Pop-Up has a scavenger hunt and gallery games that coincide with the current Wustum art exhibitions. Classic cocktail punch and other beverages will be sold. No carry-in alcoholic beverages are allowed. Admission $15. For more information, go to https://page.co/navZ.
SEPT. 5-8
BOOK SALE: Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove, 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 8. A $5 bag sale will be held Sept. 8. Bags are provided by the library.
SEPT. 8
Zoo Debut: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Sept. 8. Tickets cost $140 and must be purchased by Aug. 31. Dining and dancing under the stars at Racine’s premier dinner dance. The theme is “A Beastly Ball.” Featuring a seated dinner by Catering by Danny, open bar, live music by Streetlife, and live and silent auctions. Attire is formal/black tie or chic animal print. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org or send email to zoodebut@racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
SEPT. 14
Cookin’ Out with the K-9s Public Art Auction: Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, 33 E. Four Mile Road, Wind Point, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Tickets are $40 each or two for $75 (food and cocktails included). Public art auction of the statues in the Downtown Racine Corp.’s public art display, “K-9 Heroes of Racine County.” Online bidding of the 25 dogs is live at www.racinedowntown.com/auctions. In addition to the live auction, the evening includes live music, food and cocktails and meeting the K-9s with their handlers. For tickets, call 262-634-6002 or email Lfarrington@racinedowntown.com.
