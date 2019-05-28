“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JUNE 1
Native Plant Sale: Pike Creek Horticulture Center at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Native plants, trees and shrubs will be sold. Presented by the Wild Ones Root River Chapter.
Spaghetti Dinner: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The cost is $10 for adults, $9 for ages 55 and older and $7 for ages 3-12. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad, coffee and milk. Other beverages and desserts will be sold. Carryouts will be available. Those who purchase tickets in advance receive a $1 discount. For tickets, call the church office at 262-639-1277. Proceeds will benefit the Prince of Peace youth to attend the 2019 National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis.
JUNE 2
Union Grove Lions Club Chicken Barbecue & Car, Van and Motorcycle Show: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville, Sunday, June 2. Barbecued chicken will be served by the Union Grove Lions Club from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There will be indoor seating or drive-through carryouts (Gate 6). The cost is $10, $6 for ages 12 and younger. There will be a Union Grove Lioness bake sale, quilt raffle, cow pie bingo at noon and music by Spinnin' Gold DJ. A Car, Van and Motorcycle Show will be held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.). The fee is $10 to register a vehicle; free spectator admission.
JUNE 3-8
Spring Plant Sale: Greenhouse at Shepherds College, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, June 3-8. Shepherds College horticulture students have grown a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables for sale. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants. Proceeds help students with intellectual disabilities at Shepherds College gain specialized training for careers in the field of horticulture.
JUNE 5
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The cost is $30, $20 for non-drinking. Tickets include unlimited sampling of wine, a Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir, two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org. Tickets are not available at the gate. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JUNE 16
Father's Day Breakfast: Burlington Masonic Center, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, June 16. The cost is $9. The menu includes all-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, hash browns, french toast, gluten-free pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Father's Day Putt-Putt Golf Tournament: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. The cost is $40, $30 for children (includes zoo admission). There is no admission fee for children ages 2 and younger. The event includes an 18-hole Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, beverage stops including draft beers, lunch, raffle prizes, family photo and a craft station for children. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
JUNE 19
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Tickets cost $30, $20 for non-drinkers. For ages 21 and older. Featuring unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo beer glass, two drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org. Tickets are not available at the gate. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.