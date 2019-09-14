“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
THROUGH OCT. 4
Silent Art Auction Fundraiser: Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., through Oct. 4. Art donated by members will be auctioned off through silent bids starting at $15. To place a bid, people should visit the gallery during open hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
TODAY
Rummage and Bake Sale: St. Edward Catholic Church parking lot, 1425 Grove Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., today. Items for sale include antiques, collectibles, toys, furniture, appliances, tools, electronics and household items. The Ladies of Columbus will host a bake sale. Proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus and their community, patriotic and charitable causes.
Car Wash: St. Michael’s Episcopal Church parking lot, 4701 Erie St., 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Donations will be accepted.
Racine Geological Society Sale and Swap: Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., today. The event will feature rocks, minerals, fossils and jewelry available for purchase, as well as rock and mineral identifications and a silent auction. Baked goods will be sold. Racine marine agates will be sold and attendees will learn why they are special and only found in Racine. Proceeds will benefit the Racine Geological Society and its scholarship fund.
AUG. 30-31
Huge Rummage Sale: First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31. New and slightly use d items will be sold including sporting goods, baby items, household, collectibles, crafting supplies, hardware, tools, toys, bedding, books, puzzles, jewelry, gift items, games, small appliances, jogging stroller, artificial flowers, holiday items, shoes, clothing and pet items. Sponsored by the church’s youth group to raise scholarship funds to attend various retreats, concerts and youth activities throughout the year.
You have free articles remaining.
SEPT. 21
John Hetland Fundraiser: Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Donations will be accepted. The fundraiser is being held by family and friends of the late John Hetland, a Racine police officer who was shot and killed June 17 while trying to stop a robbery in progress at Teezer’s Bar.
The fundraiser will include music by Identity Crisis, Road Crew, Atomik Punk and Brian Daniels. There will be a pig roast, live auction, 50/50 raffles and meat raffles.
Hetland was the first officer of the Racine Police Department to lose his life in the last 40 years. He resided in Sturtevant and was a devoted father to his two children, Hunter, 15, and Brooke, 8. Hetland was a Park High School alumni where he was a star athlete. After a sports related injury, he changed his dream to becoming a police officer and serving the community. Hetland was a police officer for 24 years. Fundraiser proceeds will go to Hetland’s children
SEPT. 28
SAVOUR Art Benefit: Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring local cuisine paired with art by local artists, original artwork auction, live theatrical performance, interactive art stations and music. Black, white or gray outfits and creative ensembles are encouraged. For tickets, go to www.ramart.org. Proceeds benefit Racine Art Museum.
OCT. 5
Heart of the Family — Strength Through Community: Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, Oct. 5. The event will feature lunch, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and children’s activities. Two speakers will talk about their experiences as victims of domestic abuse. The cost is $20 for ages 11 and older and $8 for children ages 4 to 10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Send reservations with payment by Sept. 6 to Catherine Bender, Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Checks should be made out to Bethany Apartments. Call 262-633-9446 for more information. Registration can also be completed online at www.bethanyapartments.org/fall-event.
Proceeds will benefit Bethany Apartments which offers women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. It is sponsored by the Racine Dominicans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.