AUG. 3
Chair-i-ties Auction: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, 10 a.m.-noon today. Featuring decorative painted furniture, palette mural art, handmade birdhouses, jewelry and photography designed by Main Gallery young artists. Auction begins at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the auction will fund future Main Gallery programs.
Dog Days of Summer: George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., 6-11 p.m. today. Admission is $5. Featuring live music by Atomic Punk and Rat Fink, raffle and 50/50 raffle. Raffle prizes include a 100th anniversary Green Bay Packers football signed by the team. Proceeds benefit Chrissy’s K-9 Kastle, a nonprofit animal rescue.
AUG. 5-9
Nutman Sale: Sturtevant Room of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6-7; and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8-9. Nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies will be sold. Rely discount cards will also be sold for $15. Proceeds will benefit the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints.
AUG. 11
Pork Chop Dinner and Auction: St. Mary's Church, 23209 Church Road, Dover, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. The cost is $11 for a one pork chop dinner and $13 for a two pork chop dinner. Carryouts will be available. The event will have a bake sale, farmers market, raffles and live music. Garden tractor and four wheel pulls begin at 11 a.m. An antique tractor show will be held and attendees can bring their tractors for display. Children's activities begin at 11:30 a.m. and include games, petting zoo and bouncy house. Sign up for a kids tractor pedal begins at 1 p.m. A live auction will be held at 12:30 p.m. with antiques and new and slightly used items. There will be also be silent and pie auctions. Food, soda and beer will be sold. Proceeds benefit St. Mary's Church.
AUG. 14
World Wine Wednesday: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14. Tickets cost $30 if drinking, $20 non-drinking (21 years and older). Featuring unlimited wine tasting, Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir, two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
AUG. 17
Live United Gala: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $75 each or 10 for $550. The event is a kickoff to the 2019 United Way of Racine County campaign. The evening will include a catered dinner, music and silent auction. Participation in the auction will require a smartphone, an email and a credit card number. Secure WiFi is available onsite. Dress code is cocktail or semi-formal attire. To register by Aug. 9, go to LUGala19.givesmart.com.
AUG. 24
Whiskers & Whiskey: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24. Featuring a gourmet dinner, hors d'oeuvres, whiskey sampling, silent auction and animal encounters. Tickets cost $75. Reservations are required by Aug. 21. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
SEPT. 28
SAVOUR Art Benefit: Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets cost $100. Featuring local cuisine paired with art by local artists; online auction. Black, white or gray outfits and creative ensembles are encouraged. For tickets, go to www.ramart.org. Proceeds benefit Racine Art Museum.
