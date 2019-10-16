“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
OCT. 19
St. Peter's Fall Fair and Turkey Dinner: St Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 145 S. Sixth St., Waterford, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The cost is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-11. Carryouts cost $1 more. The menu includes an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner with all of the trimmings and homemade pie for dessert. Dinner will be served from 4-7:30 p.m. A bake sale and silent auction begins at 10 a.m.
Turkey Dinner: Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-10. There is no charge for ages 5 or younger. Carryout costs $13. The menu includes turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, dinner rolls, cranberries, corn, creamed green beans and pie.
Missions: Possible Fundraiser: Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $40 or $300 for a table of eight. The event will feature a gourmet dinner, music by DJ Bob Welninski, live and silent auctions and raffle baskets. The cash bar and silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes a four-course buffet meal, gourmet dessert and beverages. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or an arm’s length for $20. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. The church will use proceeds to benefit missions locally and globally.
Chili Cook Off: The Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha (entrance C at north end of Brat Stop), 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $12. Chili is provided by area businesses. People can taste and vote for their favorite chili for the People’s Choice Traveling Trophy. A panel of judges will also pick their favorite for the Judges Choice Trophy. There will be live music, a cash bar and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Kenosha History Center, which was flooded due to heavy rainfall in September. No artifacts were lost but funds are need for the continued recovery effort.
Grooveline Benefit Concert: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets cost $20 in advance at Route 20, $25 at the door. Featuring live music by Grooveline. A portion of proceeds benefit the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For tickets, go to ticketweb.com.
OCT. 23
Wine Tasting Fundraiser: Liar’s Club Bar, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Tickets cost $25 (ages 21 and older). Jen Grimme with Wines for Humanity will share her knowledge of wines. Featuring wine tasting, catered appetizers, drawings and raffles. For tickets, go to squareup.com/store/burlington-music-matters. Proceeds go to Burlington Music Matters Inc.
OCT. 24
You have free articles remaining.
World Polio Day Fundraiser: Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine; and 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The restaurant will donate 15% of all meal proceeds to Racine Founders Rotary Club's efforts to raise polio awareness.
OCT. 25
Sacred Heart Fish Fry: John Paul II Academy gym, 2023 Northwestern Ave., 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Costs are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children. Sausage pizza costs $5. The menu includes baked or fried cod, French fries, coleslaw, bread and butter, coffee or milk and dessert. Soda, water and beer will be sold. Carryouts will be available.
Alpha Center Banquet: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets cost $75. Evangelist Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is the featured speaker. King is the director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life. Reservations are required. Go to AlphaCenter.RSVPify.com. Proceeds benefit Alpha Center, a pregnancy resource center at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
OCT. 26
Goods & Services Auction, Turkey Dinner: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Advance tickets cost $14 for adults and $7 for ages 6-12. Tickets cost $1 more at the door. There is no charge for ages 5 or younger. The silent auction begins at 3:30 p.m.; live auction begins at 6 p.m. The turkey dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the United Methodist Church's ongoing ministries.
OCT. 27
Packers Tailgate with LeRoy Butler: Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., 7-11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The $10 admission fee includes two raffle tickets in the drawing for tickets to the Packers vs. Bears game on Dec. 15. The event includes the game being shown on a 14-foot indoor viewing screen, silent auction and 50/50 raffles. A Leapin' LeRoy's mac and cheese melt will be available with $2 from each sandwich sold being donated to Cops 'N Kids Reading Center, as well as event proceeds.
OCT. 30
Hallowine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Tickets cost $40 (ages 21 and older). Includes glass and sampling 20 wines, hors d'oeuvres and viewing of the Chinese Lantern Festival. Ticket sales close at noon Oct. 28. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
NOV. 2
A Night of Glamour to Help End Cancer Fashion Show: Norway Town Hall, 6418 Heg Park Road, Norway, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Advance tickets cost $12 or $10 for ages 15 and younger. Tickets cost $15 and $12 at the door. The fashion show will feature local boutiques bringing designer clothing. Shopping and refreshments will be available. Advance tickets are available at the Norway Recreation Department at Norway Town Hall (check or cash). Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.