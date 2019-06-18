“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
JUNE 22
Veterans Outreach Of Wisconsin Fundraiser: Rooster’s Restaurant, 1521 Yout St., 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 22. Restaurant owners will donate 10% of their gross sales to benefit Veterans Outreach Of Wisconsin. Donations will also be accepted. Proceeds will be used to buy flowers and vegetable plants for the James A. Peterson Veterans Village, as well as bus passes, gas cards, movie passes, and food and toiletries for the veteran residents.
Antique Appraisal Fair: Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., Rochester, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 22. The appraisal fee is $5 per item, three items per person. Antique enthusiasts are invited to bring in their family treasures, auction and garage sale finds. Items will be appraised by Barbara Eash, a certified appraiser. Items people can bring include furniture, textiles, quilts, art, jewelry, toys, dolls, lamps and clocks. Proceeds benefit the Rochester Area Historical Society.
Pups and Pints: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 7th St., Kenosha, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22. Participants can sign up to get a photo taken of their pet dog by Shadow Dog Photography and receive a digital image of their dog. The cost is $20. Proceeds benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society.
SUMMER DOGGIE WASH: DoubleTree by Hilton and Third Coast, 223 Gaslight Circle, 1-4 p.m. June 22. The cost is $5 per dog. Proceeds will go to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
JUNE 22-23
Rummage and Estate Sale: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1525 Erie St., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. June 22; and 9 a.m.-noon June 23. Items for sale include furniture, office items and exercise equipment. Proceeds benefit church and school activities.
Midsummer’s Eve Celebration: Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., 6-10 p.m. June 22; and 5-9 p.m. June 23. The cost of dinner is $25. Featuring Danish food, music and beer. Ten percent of food and beverage sales will be donated to the Danish Sisterhood. Advance tickets are available at Ivanhoe.
JUNE 23
Classic Car & Motorcycle Show: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday June 23. A $10 registration fee is required for entries and registration begins at noon. There is no fee for spectators. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and Best of Show classic car. First place will receive a trophy and $200. Second place will receive a trophy and $100. A trophy will be awarded for Best of Show antique/custom motorcycle. First place will receive a trophy and $100. Second place will receive a trophy and $50. Vintage, custom and stock plaques will also be awarded. Live music will be provided by Ricky Orta Jr. from 2-5 p.m. Food and beverage concessions will be available. Raffle tickets cost $1. Meat raffle tickets will be sold for $5. An award and grant presentation to Ascension All Saints Hospital will held at 4:30 p.m.
JUNE 26
Uniform Sale & Rely Discount Cards: Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine Room, 3801 Spring St. (lower level), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Brand-name scrubs, uniforms, athletic wear, footwear and accessories manufactured for the healthcare industry will be sold. New uniform lines including fun prints, novelty and holiday themes will be available. All forms of payment are accepted. Proceeds benefit Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints which supports the program and equipment needs of the hospital, and provides scholarships to associates and local high school students.
Rely discount cards will also be sold for $15. It includes local discounts and free items or services. Go to www.relylocalkr.com for more information.
JUNE 28-29
Knights of Columbus Flag Lapel Pins: Members of Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly 1207 Knights of Columbus will be at Racine County businesses Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, accepting donations in exchange for flag lapel pins in honor of Independence Day. The assembly uses proceeds to purchase flags for schools, cemetery displays, scout or youth groups and churches.
JUNE 29
Rummage and Vendor Sale: Harvey Funk American Legion Post 494, 4226 Michel Court, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, June 29. Food will be available for purchase. A cash bar will also be available. Proceeds benefit American Legion.
Salad and Hat Affair Luncheon: Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, noon Saturday, June 29. A variety of salads and desserts will be available. The program will also feature Wayman’s Praise Dancers. Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite hat or cap. Keynote speaker Nancy Yarbrough, executive director of Fresh Start Learning Inc., will speak on human trafficking. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased by calling Denise Gardner at 262-884-8882 or Lois Johnson at 262-498-4577. Hosted by the 151st Church Anniversary Committee.
Wine, Stein and Dine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 29. Tickets cost $50, $30 non-drinking (21 and older). Unlimited sampling from featured Wisconsin vendors. Go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JULY 18
Cigar Dinner: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Featuring hors d’oeuvres, gourmet formal dinner, cigars, live and silent auctions and animal encounters. Tickets cost $100 or $1,000 for a table of 10. Reservations are required by July 14. Go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
