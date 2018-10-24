“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
OCT. 27
Turkey Dinner & Auction: Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W. State St., Burlington, 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Doors and silent auction will open at 3:30 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m. and live auction at 6 p.m. A sit-down turkey dinner will be served. Advance tickets cost $14 for adults and $7 for ages 6-12. Tickets cost $1 more at the door. Children 5 and younger eat free. For advance tickets, call the church office at 262-763-2288. Proceeds will support the ongoing ministries of the church both locally and worldwide through the global United Methodist Church.
St. Lucy School Parish Rummage Sale: St. Lucy Catholic School gym, 3101 Drexel Ave., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. There will be a $5 bag sale.
NOV. 1-5
AAUW Used Book Sale: Lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. (elevator available), 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. There is no admission fee. Most books will be priced between $1-$2. Other items for sale include puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. A preview night will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, with an admission fee of $10. Sponsored by the American Association of University Women with proceeds going to higher education for women.
NOV. 3
Wine Walk: Through Downtown Union Grove, 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Nov. 3. Check-in at the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove. The cost is $30. Participants will receive a commemorative glass, wrist band, map and the chance to sample more than 20 wines and appetizers. Walkers will be placed in groups of 20. Call 262-878-4606 for tickets.
Antique Appraisal: Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Items will be appraised by antique appraiser Mark Moran. People will need to register and pre-pay $15 per item for appraisal (two items per person). For restrictions, visit the library or go to www.markfmoran.com.
NOV. 4
Bowling Down Memory Lane: Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, noon Sunday, Nov. 4. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. The $15 fee includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. There will be a raffle and 50/50 raffle. Register at http://ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. Proceeds will benefit Our Harmony Club, a respite care service program for seniors.
Joey's Hoedown for Hunger: Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Caledonia (Franksville area), 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. Admission is $20 and two nonperishable food items. There will live music by the Brian Daniels Band, beer, brats, burgers and celebrity pie baking contest. Proceeds will benefit Racine County Food Band and Milwaukee Hunger Task Force.
NOV. 9
Trivia Fundraiser: Cortese's Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Friday, Nov. 9. Featuring a night of trivia, raffles, games, pizza, appetizers and soda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; appetizers, raffles and cash bar start at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The $25 fee includes a buffet. Team size is limited to eight players. The deadline to register is Nov. 1. To download a registration form, go to http://choralartsonline.org. Proceeds will benefit the Choral Arts Society.
NOV. 10
Autumn Silhouette Gala: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Tickets cost $75 per person or $675 for a table of 10 and must be purchased by Nov. 1. The masquerade ball will include an announcement from the founders of Faith Hope & Love, a catered dinner, live aerial artists, jazz music by the Kal Bergendahl Project, an art gallery and silent auction. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John DeGarmo. Attire is black-tie and masks are encouraged. For tickets, go to http://www.fhlforkids.org. Proceeds will benefit Faith Hope & Love, an organization dedicated to helping children in crisis throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
NOV. 11
Horlick Cheer Pasta Dinner: Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. The cost is $10. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Horlick Cheer and Stunt team.
NOV. 16
Wine Tasting: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Featuring a wine tasting, complimentary appetizers and live entertainment. Tickets cost $35 for the wine tasting and $15 for designated drivers. Attendees 21 and older can sample wine and beer while listening to music by Eric Carlson and Lashel Newkirk. Purchase tickets by Nov. 1 by going to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. Ticket sales and a portion of the wine sales support the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s concerts and educational programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.