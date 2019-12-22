“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
ONGOING
Kiwanis Holiday Ornament Sale: The 2019 Kiwanis Clubs holiday ornament features Wells Brothers — a restaurant serving up award-winning pizza on Racine’s south side since 1921. Sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday of Lights display through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The colorful brass ornament costs $10 (cash only). Ornaments may be purchased at these locations: Castlewood Restaurant, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Dover Flag & Map, Lee’s True Value Hardware, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Racine Heritage Museum, Real Racine Visitor Center, Sew ‘n Save, Victory Lane Car Wash and Wells Brothers Restaurant. Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments (including the 2018 design of Kewpee Sandwich Shop) are also available. For more information, call Ollie Nielsen at 262-498-3459.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Calendar Raffle Sale: St. John Nepomuk Church is conducting its annual calendar raffle sale through Dec. 31. The price of each calendar is $25 and may be purchased from the parish office, 700 English St., or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St. There are 365 chances to win. Drawing amounts are: Monday-Saturday, $25; Sunday, $50; New Year’s Day, 4th of July and Thanksgiving, $100, and Christmas, $500.
JAN. 16
Dinner & Auction: Fundraiser for the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, Thursday, Jan. 16. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Food will be catered by Gooseberries Fresh Food Market. Tickets cost $50 and can be obtained by calling the Burlington Area Chamber at 262-763-6044.
JAN. 19
Hot Jazz on a Cold Night II Fundraiser: Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets cost $10. Music by the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, UW-Milwaukee Youth Jazz Ensemble and Yesterday’s Children. Refreshments and silent auction of musical merchandise. Proceeds benefit the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/4478012.
JAN. 24
Trivia Night: Fundraiser for the Racine Literacy Council at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar upper level room, 600 Main St., 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A team of eight costs $150. Aside from brainteasers and friendly competition, pizza and appetizers are included. There will be prizes and a raffle. Proceeds benefit the Racine Literacy Council, which works to increase the reading, writing and comprehension skills of Racine County adults. For tickets, go to racineliteracy.com or call 262-632-9495.
JAN. 26
Jammin' for Cancer: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Admission is $10. Featuring live music by Mean Jake, 1-2:45 p.m.; Full Flavor, 3-4:45 p.m.; and Fall Hazard, 5-7 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction and food for sale. Proceeds benefit Ascension All Saints Hospital. Businesses can call 262-633-1138 to make a item, gift certificate or cash donation.