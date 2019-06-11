“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, parties and dances intended to be money-raisers by or in behalf of nonprofit community organizations, either held or requiring reservations within the next two weeks. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Announcements may only be used one time. Send information to the Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Benefit & Fundraiser under sections; mail information to Community, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to Loreen Mohr, 262-631-1780; or send email to lmohr@journaltimes.com.
SUNDAY
Father’s Day Breakfast: Burlington Masonic Center, 325 N. Kane St., Burlington, 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, June 16. The cost is $9. The menu includes all-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, hash browns, french toast, gluten-free pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Father’s Day Putt-Putt Golf Tournament: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. The cost is $40, $30 for children (includes zoo admission). There is no admission fee for children ages 2 and younger. The event includes an 18-hole Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, beverage stops including draft beers, lunch, raffle prizes, family photo and a craft station for children. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
WEDNESDAY
Roar & Pour: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Tickets cost $30, $20 for non-drinkers. For ages 21 and older. Featuring unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo beer glass, two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org. Tickets are not available at the gate. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
JUNE 22-23
Midsummer's Eve Celebration: Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22; and 5-9 p.m. Sunday, June 23. The cost of dinner is $25. Featuring Danish food, music and beer. Tickets can be purchased at the Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery. Ten percent of food and beverage sales will be donated to the Danish Sisterhood. Advance tickets are available at Ivanhoe.
Rummage and Estate Sale: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1525 Erie St., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 22; and 9 a.m.-noon, Sunday June 23. Items for sale include furniture, office items and exercise equipment. Proceeds benefit the church and school activities.
JUNE 22
Antique Appraisal Fair: Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., Rochester, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. The appraisal fee is $5 per item, three items per person. Antique enthusiasts are invited to bring in their family treasures, auction and garage sale finds. Items will be appraised by Barbara Eash, a certified appraiser. Items people can bring include furniture, textiles, quilts, art, jewelry, toys, dolls, lamps and clocks. Proceeds benefit the Rochester Area Historical Society.
Veterans Outreach Of Wisconsin Fundraiser: Rooster's Restaurant, 1521 Yout St., 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Restaurant owners will donate 10% of their gross sales to benefit Veterans Outreach Of Wisconsin. Donations will also be accepted. Proceeds will be used to buy flowers and vegetable plants for the James A. Peterson Veterans Village, as well as bus passes, gas cards, movie passes, and food and toiletries for the veteran residents.
JUNE 23
Classic Car & Motorcycle Show: Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday June 23. There is no fee for spectators. A $10 registration fee is required for entries and registration begins at noon. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and Best of Show classic car. First place will receive a trophy and $200. Second place will receive a trophy and $100. A trophy will be awarded for Best of Show antique/custom motorcycle. First place will receive a trophy and $100. Second place will receive a trophy and $50. Vintage, custom and stock plaques will also be awarded. The event will feature live music by Ricky Orta Jr., 2-5 p.m. Food and beverage concessions will be available. Raffle tickets cost $1. A meat raffle will also be held and tickets cost $5. Proceeds benefit Ascension All Saints Hospital. Award and grant presentation to Ascension will be announced at 4:30 p.m.
JUNE 29
Wine, Stein and Dine: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, 6-9 p.m. Monday, June 29. Tickets cost $50, $30 non-drinking (21 and older). Unlimited sampling from featured Wisconsin vendors. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. Go to www.racinezoo.org.
