MARCH 23
Susan G. Komen Fundraiser: Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Featuring meat and gift basket raffles and a live auction. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation and its goals on fighting breast cancer.
Tuscan Lasagna Dinner: Union Grove Masonic Lodge No. 288, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Tickets cost $10. There is no charge for children ages 11 and younger. The menu includes meat lasagna, garlic bread, build your own salad, beverage and homemade desserts. Carryouts cost $10. For more information, call 262-632-0035.
Big Gig Fundraiser Concert: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community’s band is scheduled to perform two sets of classic rock music, and there will be an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad buffet. The cost is $20, $10 for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will support a mission trip to Appalachia.
SUNDAYS, MARCH 24 & 31
Sugarin’ Off Pancake Breakfast: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, March 24 and 31. The menu includes pancakes with Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage and beverage. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Following breakfast, participants can stroll through the sugar bush to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and syrup is made. Raffle tickets are being sold at the breakfasts for a Penobscot Royalex 16-foot canoe. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. March 31.
MARCH 27
Bowls & Books Soupfest Contest: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. The cost is $20 or $15 for seniors 65 and older and children 11 and younger. Attendees can taste and score soup served by local restaurants. They receive a souvenir bowl to keep. Local authors will be on site with books for sale. There will 50/50 drawings and entertainment by DJ Zach Wilson. Tickets will be available at the door or go to www.rhodecenter.org. Proceeds go toward the renovation of the Rhode Center for the Arts.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 29 & APRIL 5
Fish Fry: St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 29 and April 5. The menu includes baked or fried cod, french fries, potato pancakes, coleslaw, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, bread and dessert. Costs are $11 for a three-piece meal, $9 for a two-piece meal and $5 for a children’s cheesy mac plate.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 29-APRIL 12
Catfish Dinner: Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, March 29-April 12. The menu includes fried catfish, spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Deliveries are available for dinners of five or more. Call 262-637-1606 to place a delivery order.
Fish Fry: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 29-April 12. The menu includes hand-battered fried cod or oven baked cod, french fries or potato pancakes, applesauce, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Costs are $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Pizza is available for $5. Beer, soda and bottled water will be sold.
FRIDAYS, MARCH 29-APRIL 19
Fish Fry: St. Patrick’s Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Fridays, March 29-April 19. The menu includes: Mojarra frita dinner, $10; cod dinner, $9; shrimp dinner, $10; and tostadas de Ceviche, $3. Beer and soda will be sold. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 262-898-5666.
MARCH 29
Take a Taste Out of Crime: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 29. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door. The event will feature a selection of wines and beers, Wisconsin cheeses and hot hors d’oeuvres. Two jazz bands, CSQ and Men in Black, are scheduled to perform.
More than 150 items including sporting goods, event tickets, theme baskets, household and home décor pieces and gift certificates from many local area businesses will be displayed for raffles or silent auction. Green Bay Packers NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker Dave Robinson is scheduled to appear from 6-8 p.m. He will be available to autograph memorabilia for a fee with proceeds going to special charities.
Tickets are available at Racine Neighborhood Watch, 800 Center St., Room 316; Piggly Wiggly on Erie Street and Washington Avenue; or online at www.racinenw.com/about_tatooc.html. Proceeds benefit Racine Neighborhood Watch and its mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods in Racine.
MARCH 29-30
Huge Rummage Sale: Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 29 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30. Proceeds benefit Pink Paddling Power.
MARCH 29-31
Cause a Scene for a Good Cause: Blaze Pizza, 5423 Washington Ave., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Blaze pizza will donate 20 percent of proceeds from dine-in or takeout purchases to Cops 'N Kids Reading Center. Customers must present a voucher available on the website, www.cops-n-kids.org. Donations of new and used children's books will be accepted. LeRoy Butler will be serving pizza from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
MARCH 30
Carnival: Gifford Elementary School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. The theme is "Heroes and Villains." Visitors may come dressed as their favorite superhero or villain. Featuring carnival games, food from local vendors, a cake walk, face painting, raffle and grand raffle with cash prizes.
Spaghetti Dinner: St. Richard Vogel Hall, 1503 Grand Ave., 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 4-10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, coffee and milk. Soda, beer and wine will be sold. Proceeds go toward assisting the Knights of Columbus Council 697 in its charitable, patriotic, faith, community and council programs.
MARCH 31
Swedish Pancake Breakfast: St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 218 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington, 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, March 31. Donations will be accepted. The menu will include Swedish pancakes with lingonberries and strawberries, as well as Swedish potato sausage, assorted breads and cheeses, and beverage. Proceeds will benefit the church and the Transitional Living Center.
APRIL 26-27
Rose Day Sale: The Racine Lions Club will hold its 35th annual Rose Day fundraiser Friday and Saturday, April 26-27. Roses will be delivered to homes or businesses. Costs are: One dozen, $18; two dozen, $34; three dozen, $48; or four dozen, $60. To place an order by April 11, call 262-633-5939. Proceeds will go to assist the visually handicapped and other charitable activities.
APRIL 27
Swingin’ Into Spring: A Night in the 1940s: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27, for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Featuring dinner, dancing to the Jack Farina Big Band, 50/50 raffle, and rarely-seen artifacts from the Racine Heritage Museum’s collection of Racine’s 1940s homefront and war efforts on display. Period dress is encouraged. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). Entrees are gluten-free. Go to https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or call 262-636-3926. Proceeds benefit Racine Heritage Museum.
